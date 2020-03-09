“Sadness, Tears, Shock”: Alberta Athletes and Coaches Respond to Cancellation of Arctic Winter Games

Athletes and sport organizers in northern Alberta are devastated after the cancellation of this year’s Arctic Winter Games.

The biennial event, slated to take place later this month in Whitehorse, was canceled on Saturday due to concerns over the new coronavirus. The Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for Yukon, Dr. Catherine Elliott, made this recommendation because she believed there was no scenario where it would be safe to host the games.

Since the athletes would sleep, eat and compete together nearby, Elliott said the potential for the virus to spread was greatly magnified.

Saturday’s announcement was a big shock to Grande Prairie cross-country skier Aiden Armstrong.

Armstrong, 13, ran for five years and competed in the last Arctic Winter Games in 2018. With more experience this time, he was looking forward to finishing stronger. But this setback upset him and many of his teammates.

“I didn’t think it could be canceled,” said Armstrong. “

“My little brother was in tears. I know some of my other teammates were in tears. I was really, really upset.”

The Arctic Winter Games were his team’s end-of-season goal after training all winter and spending most of the weekends outdoors, running in the province.

“I hope that I will be able to train so hard and have such a good season in two years. And then maybe I will do better, I will be more determined because I did not have the opportunity this year, “Armstrong told me.

“These are their Olympic Games”

More than 2,000 athletes, organizers, coaches and spectators were expected for the event. Northern Alberta sends a team to each of the games to compete against athletes from the Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories and countries around the world, including Russia, Finland, Norway and Greenland.

North Alberta team speed skating coach John MacLennan said he was surprised to learn that the games had been canceled after even the previous week, he had heard no concerns from organizers or news of coronavirus outbreaks in the Yukon. He also said he thought the games would have no problem after the British Columbia Winter Games went off without a hitch in late February.

MacLennan was upset that the cancellation came a week before the event, arguing that the call should have been canceled a week earlier, or make a plan to withdraw the event when it is close to starting.

“For many (athletes), this is their Olympic Games,” said MacLennan. “It is often a flagship event of a lifetime. So removing it at the last moment is absolutely devastating.”

MacLennan also said he was surprised at the lack of an emergency plan for the event, as there is no indication yet whether the games will be rescheduled in 12 months instead of waiting for the next regularly scheduled event in 2022.

In the meantime, MacLennan continued training with his team on Sunday, to show his athletes that they are still a united team, supporting each other, despite their disappointment. He fears that the loss of this event, especially for young athletes, will take away some of their joy for the sport.

“Since it’s still two years before Wood Buffalo 2022, our big concern now is retention. We want kids to believe in sport, believe in their clubs, believe in their friends and stay in the sport of speed skating “said MacLennan.

“Sadness, tears, shock”

The cancellation was devastating for Claire Richter, Team Alberta North’s cross-country ski coach. Richter said she understood why the decision was made, but after spending hours talking about her team on the news on Saturday, she heard “sadness, tears, shock” from her athletes.

“It is very difficult to try to recover from this situation,” said Richter, a native of the Yukon who was eager to share his home with his team.

“It’s difficult when I prepare the kids, get them excited about the other events and what to expect.”

Richter said his team has spent hundreds of hours training since the summer. Some of his team members are new to the sport and have worked during the season to qualify for these games. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old skier was excited about these games because they are the last one he can qualify for before getting old.

Richter has said that she hopes most of her team will have another chance to participate in the games in 2022 when they are hosted in Wood Buffalo, Alberta. Saturday’s setback could encourage them to work harder.

“I would love it to be really positive for them so they can see their hard work pay off,” said Richter.

Kaleb Jacobsen, 13, said he was not surprised to hear the news on Saturday.

The Grande Prairie hockey player was scheduled to participate in the Arctic Winter Games for the first time. He said he was disappointed that the games had failed, but after canceling events like the World Women’s Hockey Championship, he was ready for that to happen in Whitehorse.

Whether the games are rescheduled for 2021 or players have to wait until 2022, Jacobsen said he would be delighted to have another chance to participate in the games again.

“I really enjoyed all the planning before the Winter Games. I would do it next time, I would love to do that and be part of it,” said Jacobsen.