Samaritan’s Purse Central Park Field Hospital welcomes first patient in coronavirus fight

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Samaritan’s Purse charity opened its 68-bed field hospital in Central Park, New York Wednesday to offer additional help for coronavirus the patients.

“Samaritan’s Purse emergency campaign hospital is open and we accepted our first patient today,” Purse said in a statement to Fox News. “We are here to support New Yorkers and meet the needs of people with coronavirus.”

FRANKLIN GRAHAM ON NYC FIELD HOSPITAL: “WE WILL GIVE THE BEST HEALTHCARE WE CAN IN NEW YORKERS”

The field hospital is located across from Mount Sinai Hospital and is essential as the city fights against the massive influx of coronavirus patients – the largest in the country.

New York currently has 83,712 cases of COVID-19 and hospitals have exceeded bed capacity in city hospitals and lack necessary medical supplies such as N95 protective masks for medical workers and ventilators for sick patients . To date, 1,941 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

The Central Park Emergency Campaign Hospital opened its doors a few days after workers began erecting it near the park over the weekend.

Samaritan’s Purse, the non-denominational evangelical Christian organization, operates a similar facility in Cremona, Italy, and started taking patients two weeks ago. The organization is led by Franklin Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham.

The New York site will be staffed by 76 disaster response specialists, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, laboratory technicians and other essential support staff.

“In order to meet the needs of the next rise, we must work as a united front in order to save as many lives as possible. We are grateful for the collaboration with Samaritan’s Purse who has come to the aid of the Italian people and now in New York. Through this partnership, we are leveraging our collective resources to care for our patients and our community, ”said Margaret Pastuszko, executive vice president of Mount Sinai Health System, in a statement.

Mt. Sinai denied the need for the field hospital due to overcrowded facilities and said that they were rather essential for providing advanced care to COVID-19 patients.

The first patient treated at the field hospital needed an intensive care bed, which was not available at the hospital, a spokesman for Mt. Siani told Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Maria Paronich of Fox News contributed to this report.