San Francisco orders ban on reusable bags in grocery stores to fight coronavirus

San Francisco, one of the cities hardest hit by coronavirus, on Wednesday banned reusable bags in a set of reinforced social distancing protocols as part of the city’s extension of its home stay order, intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus, until May 3.

The ban on reusable bags is just one of the many measures companies are required to take to protect as much as possible those engaged in “essential activities” against the coronavirus, which has sickened at least 9,855 people in California and has killed at least 215.

Under the order, stores are not allowed to let “customers bring their own reusable bags, cups or other reusable items home” when shopping or visiting a business.

“I cannot overstate how important it is for all of us to continue to comply, for all of us to continue to be good citizens, to cooperate,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on Wednesday. that she announced the extension of the stay. – home order.

Other protocols include providing at least 6 feet between employees’ workplaces, providing hand sanitizers to employees, limiting the number of customers in a building at a time so they can maintain social distance and do not take out items such as cups, lids or bulk food for customers to procure.

San Francisco was the first city in the United States to ban the use of plastic bags in 2007, according to a story from SFgate.com at the time. Customers will likely still be able to use paper bags at grocery stores in San Francisco.

A Release released by the San Francisco government explaining the changes from the city’s previous home stay order lists several other differences under the news. These changes include that social distancing requirements are mandatory rather than recommended, using “shared recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts” and sports with shared equipment played by players. people who live in different residences are prohibited and any construction that does not immediately affect security or housing is put on hold.

The statement said the order “is a legally enforceable order under California law” and that violators could be fined or sentenced to prison for flouting it.

Breed also pointed out that even if people remain separated during the order to stay at home, it is important to reach out to other people who may be struggling during the new reality that has hit not only San Francisco. but much of the United States.

“We know it’s not just about physical health and what we need to do to fight the coronavirus,” said Breed. “We also understand that as humans it will have an emotional impact on many of us, so it is so important that we continue to lift each other up and be there for each other as much as possible.”