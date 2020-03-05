San Francisco reports two cases of coronavirus in “unknown contact” patients

San Francisco health officials announce two presumed positive cases Coronavirus Two unrelated patients being cared for in separate hospitals and not known for prior contact with COVID-19. Officials said the incident “was likely to indicate COVID-19 community transmission.”

According to a city press release, one patient was described as a woman in her 40s listed fairly, and another patient was a man in her 90s, a serious patient with fundamental health problems. It is a state. Both patients have been isolated at two different hospitals in San Francisco.

“I want everyone to stay calm and continue to take precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy,” said Mayor London Breed in a press release. “We have increased resources and personnel in preparation for the spread of the virus to the community. We will do everything we can to protect public health. The city will regularly contact all San Francisco hospitals and healthcare facilities Our medical system is ready to provide care and a coordinated response to anyone in need when additional cases of a new coronavirus are identified. ”

The city declared a local emergency on February 25, “to better prepare for new coronavirus cases identified in San Francisco.” As of March 4 State Health Department In California, there were 53 positive cases of COVID-19, including 24 repatriated civilians, and one person was said to have died. The other 29 confirmed cases include 12 travel-related cases, 10 human-to-human transmission cases, 4 community-acquired cases, and 3 unexplained cases.