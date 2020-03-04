Sanctuary cities make arrest of illegal immigrants of criminals more difficult and endanger officers: DHS Watchdog

“Sanctuary” law Restricting cooperation with the Federal Immigration Bureau makes it difficult for criminals to arrest illegal immigrants and puts law enforcement officials at risk, a Homeland Security observer found.

Reports, The Inspection Office examined the impact of the law on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Criminal Alien Program (CAP). In that program, ICE identifies matches between the arrested person’s submitted biometric data and their criminal and immigration histories. If there is a match and it is determined that the arrested person is deportable, the agency will issue a detainee-notify the ICE when the arrested person is released (sometimes temporarily suspended) Request that

However, it means that illegal immigrants will be released on the streets, hampered by the rise of “sanctuary” cities and states that restrict local and state agencies from respecting these detainees. Liberal politicians who promote such policies have encouraged crime victims who are illegal immigrants to come forward and cooperate with police, claiming that ultimately everyone will be safe.

After illegal immigrants were released instead of being deported, there was a series of famous cases of committing terrible crimes. Trump administrations have repeatedly referred to these cases to highlight the dangers of such policies. The administration has also recently sought to reduce federal funding for such states. Ensure a legal victory with that policy Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an audit by OIG, Watchdog focused on the damage that such a policy would have on ICE’s ability to find and eliminate illegal immigrants charged or convicted of a crime, and ultimately more Claims to lead to crime.

“ICEs that are unable to detain aliens identified by CAPs in non-cooperative jurisdictions increase the risk of aliens committing more crimes,” the report states. “Furthermore, having to arrest” large “foreigners poses security risks for officers, detainees, and the public, and can put pressure on ICE’s human resources. “

The report shows some examples of crimes committed by released illegal immigrants. These examples include those released in December 2016 and were re-arrested in July next year for felony rape, sodomy, invitations, and robbery. He was eventually sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Trump administration has pointed out many examples of similar crimes. Perhaps the hottest thing in recent months has been Maria Fuertes, 92 years old grandmother New York City victims of sexual assault and murder-suspected by illegal immigrants released in November despite detainees

It is customary to ignore ICE detainees, and according to reports, it has increased dramatically across the country. ICE issued 165,500 detainees in fiscal 2019, up 20% from fiscal 2014. However, the number of respectful detainee authorities was 16,400, an increase of 89% from 2014.

The report found that 58,900 detainees were reduced / ignored between 2013 and 2019. ICE picked up about 70% of those individuals, but 17,700 are still large.

The report not only increases the risk of convicted or indicted criminal aliens bouncing into the street, but also makes it more difficult to catch them in the ICE because they have to go home or work unsafely States that the transfer in a prison or controlled environment of a prison.

“The number of uncooperative jurisdictions is growing and challenging the CAP’s mission,” the report said before making any recommendations. “Addressing the challenges of investigating criminal aliens, issuing detainees, and documenting and sharing case data in automated ICE systems will also increase the effectiveness of CAP.”

Some of its recommendations include better documentation of enforcement and elimination encounters, and “better coordination of officer resources to safely accommodate large aliens released from non-cooperative jurisdiction. ”Includes the development of the plan. ICE accepted the latter recommendation, but noted that in 2015 it created a “mobile criminal alien team” to work in uncooperative areas.