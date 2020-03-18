Sanders at a crossroads, as Biden extends its lead and coronavirus panic freezes the electoral calendar

Landslide in Florida.

A knock in Illinois.

And a victory too in arizona – giving former vice president Joe Biden a clean sweep on Tuesday and effectively closing the door to any possible lane for a rival Senator Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Convincing victories came the main calendar is likely to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, freeze on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in place.

BIDEN CRUSHES THE SANDERS IN THE PRIMARY SCAN ON TUESDAY EVENING

Sanders – the populist senator from Vermont who makes his second consecutive candidacy for the White House – now faces the most difficult decision of his political career as he struggles to decide when to end his presidential campaign, but to ensure that his political revolution continues the fight.

Biden, speaking from his home in Wilmington, Washington, said that “our campaign had a very good night.”

“We are getting closer to obtaining the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. And we do this by building a broad coalition that we must win in November, ”said the former vice president.

Biden crushed Sanders in Florida by almost 40 percentage points.

With 215 delegates to win, Florida was the biggest prize at Tuesday’s competitions. But it’s also the largest of the battlefield states or swing states that will determine whether President Trump or the Democratic candidate will win the November general election.

Fox News voter analysis shows Biden cleaned up Hispanic voters – who made up one-fifth of the state’s primary electorate – as well as voters over 65 – who made up one-third of all primary voters.

Biden also bombed Sanders in Illinois – where 155 delegates were at stake.

A strong presence among African Americans and white working class voters spurred Biden. And in all three states, voters said Biden was better placed than Sanders to defeat the president in November’s general election, according to analysis by Fox News Voter.

The victories greatly strengthened Biden’s already wide lead over Sanders in the crucial race for convention delegates.

“It’s hard to see a mathematical path for Bernie Sanders to win the nomination. Joe Biden is the presumed candidate. Biden builds and wins the large, diverse population that Sanders said he would win, “said Mo Elleithee, founding executive director of Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service and Fox News contributor.

Elleithee, a main spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s The 2008 presidential campaign, who was then director of communications for the National Democratic Committee, stressed that “Sanders still has a chance to have an impact on the debate and the party platform. But Joe Biden is the candidate who will face President Trump in November. “

For a second consecutive week, Biden has extended an olive branch to Sanders and its legions of young supporters.

“Sen. Sanders and I may disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision of the need to provide affordable health care to all Americans … to fight the existential threat of our time – climate change, “said said Biden. “Sen. Sanders and his supporters brought remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together, they changed the fundamental conversation in this country. “

In an attempt to unify the party as he tries to sack Trump from the White House in the November elections, Biden said, “Let me say in particular to the young voters who were inspired by Senator Sanders – I am near you. I know what is at stake. I know what we need to do. Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a presidential candidate is to unify this party and then unify the nation. “

After losing five of the six states that held contests last week, Sanders has promised to continue in an attempt to push Biden to the left.

For the second consecutive week, Sanders did not deliver a keynote speech at night. Instead – earlier in the evening – Sanders gave a speech on his proposals to fight the coronavirus epidemic and the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. His plan – costing $ 2 trillion – included checks of $ 2,000 per month to help families cope with the burgeoning economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Sanders made no mention of Tuesday’s contests.

Now – like calls to stop his campaign and vice versa, Biden will likely increase as math no longer adds up for the senator – Sanders will have to make a decision on what is best not only for his campaign, but for this wider movement.

And it’s a decision he’ll likely make with the major contribution of his wife Jane – who is also the campaign’s senior advisor.