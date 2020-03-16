Sanders attacks Biden’s record as face-to-face debate becomes personal: “Don’t laugh, Joe”

A democratic debate which was tamed from the start by precautions linked to the coronavirus nevertheless produced fireworks on Sunday evening when Bernie Sanders repeatedly attacked the long record of Joe Biden and rejected the attempts of the main presidential president to win over him and his base by adopting liberal platforms.

Biden bristled at Sanders’ transparent attempts to use the coronavirus pandemic to renew his call to “Medicare-for-all”, saying, “People are looking for results, not a revolution.” But the Vermont senator was much more aggressive, hitting his rival in their first one-on-one debate on everything from super PAC support to his story on social security.

At one point, Sanders urged viewers to “go to YouTube” revise proof from Biden calling for social security cuts sure the Senate floor. This provoked one of the most contentious moments in the debate, when Sanders aggressively pinned Biden – Biden eventually acknowledging under pressure that various cuts were “on the table” in Congress negotiations, but that he “never voted” specifically to cut social media. Security.

“We didn’t cut it!” Biden exclaimed during the exchange, hammering his lectern.

“I know, because people like me helped stop it!” Sanders retorted.

Sanders said he was “surprised” by Biden’s denials that he had asked for potential social security cuts, since he is usually an “honest” guy. Biden has, in fact, previously supported temporary freeze on social security benefits.

BERNIE CLAIMS AFTER BIDEN PARTIALLY ADOPTS THE COLLEGE PLAN

In another hot moment, Sanders urged Biden to accept money from the super PACs: “Why don’t you get rid of your Super PAC that you have right now that is showing very ugly negative ads against me?” He asked.

Biden then laughed, prompting Sanders to respond, “Don’t laugh, Joe, it’s just the truth.” The former vice president replied that Sanders should get rid of the “nine” super PACs he owns.

When Sanders called this bluff and urged Biden to “list” the supposed super PACs, Biden refused and simply told Sanders to “come on, man.”

At various points in the event, each candidate stumbled upon key terms, as Sanders confused Ebola with coronavirus and Biden called H1N1, the “N1H1” virus and only referred to Ebola as “what happened in Africa”. Biden also indicated that the coronavirus epidemic had occurred under the Obama administration, before correcting itself.

The tensions sometimes left Biden clearly frustrated, saying at one point that he had tried to give Sanders credit for certain things in his file, but he was making things difficult.

The debate took place in a Washington studio without an audience, and the candidates were held six feet apart, action was taken in response to the new epidemic of coronavirus. However, Sanders sometimes still seemed to be addressing a crowd, urging the audience to verify Biden’s claims on stage.

Earlier in the debate, saying that we must “shut up this president right now” because he “was chatting with non-factual information that confuses the general public”, Sanders then called a referendum on the national health care system when ‘he renewed his call to “Medicare-for-all”. Biden, however, presented the crisis as a test of the presidential leadership.

“First of all, the dysfunctionality of the current health care system is obvious,” said Sanders. “As I said earlier, there are people who are hesitant to go to the doctor. … Obviously, we are not prepared, and Trump is only exacerbating the crisis. When we spend two times more per capita than any other nation, we would expect that we’re going to have enough doctors all over the country. We would expect that we would have affordable prescription drugs. “

He added, “What the experts are telling us is that one of the reasons we are unprepared is that we have no system. We have thousands of private health insurance plans. It is not a system that is ready to provide health care to all. People. “

“It doesn’t work in Italy right now, and they have a single-payer system,” replied Biden. “It has nothing to do with Bernie’s Medicare-for-all.”

“I don’t want to go back and forth in terms of politics,” said Biden. oddly noticed at one point. He also said that the ad hoc coronavirus response legislation currently before Congress is the appropriate response to meet the “immediate needs we have now”.

The Americans, said Biden, were looking for “results, not revolution.” Medicare for All, said Biden, had no realistic chance of passing Congress, and probably could not be funded.

“We are responding,” said Biden. “Everything is free, you don’t have to pay for one thing. It has nothing to do with whether or not you have an insurance policy. It’s a crisis. We are at war with the virus. . “

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

“It’s not true,” said Sanders. “This law has huge flaws. I understand that Nancy Pelosi did her best, the Republicans prevented her.”

Sanders went on to say that “at the moment we are short of medical personnel” and that “unprecedented action” is needed. The so-called “democratic socialist” urged the Trump administration to promise the Americans that “if you lose your job, you will be well.”

He then suggested that the government could guarantee workers’ wages if it could inject $ 1.5 trillion into money markets in the short term – a comparison that economists said is unfit.

Biden, meanwhile, said first responders lacked the “equipment” needed to handle the crisis. He called for widespread access to test kits and the use of federal resources to add more hospital beds.

“It is bigger than any of us,” he said.

The debate arises as the nation and much of the world are struggling to contain a global pandemic amid growing economic uncertainty. The debate itself has been turned upside down by the epidemic, having been transferred from Phoenix to a Washington studio without an audience. Candidate podiums were separated by six feet, to conform to CDC guidelines.

“It has nothing to do with Bernie’s Medicare-for-all.” – Joe Biden

Their first head-to-head confrontation may represent the last moment for Sanders to change the course of Biden’s first campaign before another round of primaries that could see the Vermont senator fall even further behind in counting the delegates. For Biden, he must find a difficult balance – appealing to a general election audience while making concessions to the left, as the party tries to convince Sanders to get out of the race.

A few hours before the start of the CNN-Univision debate, Biden ad he would adopt portions of two proposals from Sanders and Elizabeth Warren regarding free public college and bankruptcy, respectively, in an apparent attempt to win over their supporters.

But, Sanders’ campaign quickly berated the Biden initiative, saying it was simply not enough. The change was somewhat unusual for Biden, as the leaders generally headed towards the political arena with an eye towards November, instead of embracing more leftist ideas. But here, Biden is clearly trying to demonstrate to Sanders and his base that he embraces at least part of their progressive agenda, probably in the hopes of convincing Sanders and his supporters to support him.

Much has changed in the United States and during the campaign since the last Democrats’ debate less than three weeks ago. Biden went on stage as the leader, a distinction that seemed unlikely when Sanders won the first contests. But, more moderate Democrats quickly consolidated around Biden, supported by his strong position with black voters and motivated by the desire to block Sanders, as many of them expressed their fears of losing to President Trump in November.

SANDERS FIRE RETURN AFTER BIDEN ‘ADOPTS’ HIS COLLEGE PLAN

The rapidly evolving coronavirus has largely anchored candidates for days, leading them to cancel electoral rallies as large states prepare to vote on Tuesday. It also froze the trajectory of the main competition, limiting the opportunities for Sanders to gain momentum. The advisers said Biden will also aim in Sunday’s debate to show voters who supported Sanders or other Liberal candidates that they would have a home in his campaign.

After rebounding surprisingly since his slow start in elementary school, Biden has since kept a solid lead over Sanders in the very important delegate race. A solid performance in Tuesday’s primary competitions could essentially guarantee his appointment. Four big states are up for grabs: Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida, a perpetual general election battleground where Biden seems to have an advantage over Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.