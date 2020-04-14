Sanders campaign officials rebel after Sanders approves Biden and openly attacks former vice president

Bernie Sanders approved Joe Biden for president on Monday, but any illusion that the move would end long-standing tensions between the liberal and moderate wings of the Democratic Party quickly evaporated in minutes.

Briahna Joy Gray, who was Sanders ‘national press secretary, and Sanders’ prominent deputy, Shaun King, immediately targeted Biden – and they made it clear how the former vice president’s platform differed from the political goals of long time Sanders.

“With the greatest respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being and a true inspiration, I do not approve of Joe Biden,” wrote Gray. “I supported Bernie Sanders because he supported ideas like #MedicareForAll, canceling ALL student debts and a wealth tax. Biden doesn’t support any of this.”

In addition, Gray indicated that she agreed that he was “almost insulting” for Biden to suggest lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60, instead of adopting universal health coverage.

NEW YORK TIMES FLIGHT EVOLUTION PARTS ON THE ALLEGATION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BIDEN

Gray also hammered Biden Sunday after the New York Times belatedly covered allegation of sexual assault against him on Sunday: “I don’t know how this line of the long-delayed coverage of the NYT’s accusation of Tara Reade can coincide with the fact that 7 other women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct,” Gray tweeted. (Biden’s campaign has denied the accusation.)

Then she Noted that Sanders, during the campaign, had not “graciously” mentioned Biden’s “credible allegations of sexual assault”, “the pattern of unwanted touching”, participation with Burisma Holdings, or “lie [about his] civil rights file. “

Meanwhile, while Sanders and Biden were chatting live on Monday, King called the moment a clearly choreographed and embarrassing exercise.

“I can hardly believe what I’m looking at. In his conversation with @Bernie Sanders, @Joe Biden reads clearly from a TelePrompTer. It’s supposed to be a CONVERSATION. I have never seen this happen in my entire life, “he said.

King published an article outlining a series of requirements before considering approving Biden, including action on “mass incarceration” and a promise to choose a running mate to his satisfaction.

“I have now counted at least 50 times @Joe Biden openly lied about his participation in the civil rights movement, sit-ins in which he never participated in marches to which he was not a member, training in black churches when he was a child, “wrote King. ” He must apologize and explain this. “

A former Sanders aide told Fox News after the announcement that the senator “had always said that he would fully support the candidate and do everything he could to help them remove Trump from office, which does not just confirms his word that Bernie Sanders still does. “

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Who is ideologically closer to Sanders, has still not approved anyone since the suspension of her presidential campaign and has not responded to requests for comment on an update.

And President Trump also pointed out that Biden still hasn’t gotten the support of his former boss Barack Obama.

THE HUNTER BIDEN SCANDALS EXPLAINED: UKRAINE, COCAINE AND MORE

“I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden for a long time. Something seems wrong to him,” Trump said last week.

“He knows something you don’t know, which I think I know. But you don’t know,” he added. “I’m sure he has to go out at some point because he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years.”

Paul Newshauser, Madeleine Rivera, Allie Raffa and Andrew Craft of Fox News contributed to this report.