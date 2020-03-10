Sanders campaign suddenly cancels election night rally, citing concerns over coronavirus

A democratic presidential hope Bernie Sanders abruptly canceled plans for an election night rally on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio, out of “concern for public health and safety” amid fears linked to coronaviruses.

Sanders, I-Vt., Announced its Tuesday evening event before the polls closed and warned that future events may be canceled due to public safety concerns.

“For the sake of public health and safety, we are canceling this evening’s gathering in Cleveland,” said Sanders campaign spokesperson Mike Casca in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We are taking into account public warnings from Ohio State officials who have expressed concern over the holding of major indoor events during the coronavirus epidemic.”

“Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who planned to attend the event tonight, “continued Casca, adding that” all future Bernie 2020 events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. “

The announcement came on the same day that several states are hosting presidential primaries, with Michigan carrying the largest delegate award.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden look to Ohio for their first March 17.

Sanders’ announcement comes amid the coronavirus epidemic, also known as COVID-19, which has plagued the country in recent days.

