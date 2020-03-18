Sanders claims $ 2 billion per month for households, admits anti-coronavirus plan would cost at least $ 2,000 billion

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders presented its own proposals to deal with the ongoing health and economic crises caused by coronavirus pandemic, recognizing that it will cost “an unprecedented amount” of at least $ 2 trillion.

A significant portion of this money would take the form of a monthly payment to American households of $ 2,000.

This follows other similar proposals: Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, offered to give $ 1,000 to each adult American, former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang pushed for the idea of ​​a monthly check for $ 1,000 for Americans, and the White House also discussed sending checks to Americans.

“In this time of crisis, it is imperative that we be united,” said Sanders in a speech on his campaign website, acknowledging that “in this unprecedented moment, this will require unprecedented amounts of money.”

Some of Sanders’ other suggestions were temporary versions of policies for which he became known, such as free health care and student loan relief.

“In the midst of this crisis,” he said, “we need to empower Medicare to cover all medical bills during this emergency.”

Sanders noted that while a Medicare-for-all bill is not possible at this stage, a temporary measure that would cover all Americans during the current pandemic would help people get the treatment they need.

Sanders also stressed the need “to increase the capacity of the coronavirus test kits and the speed at which the tests are processed.” He also called for additional resources, such as the reopening of closed hospitals, the participation of retired medical students and health professionals, and the federal government to “work aggressively with the private sector”, which is already making the tests available.

The monthly payment of $ 2,000 was only part of Sanders’ approach to the economic problems of the epidemic. Another feature of his plan is to “forgo all student loan payments for the duration of the emergency” in order to provide economic relief to those worried about student loan debt.

Sanders’ proposals also included expanding unemployment assistance and programs such as meals on wheels and food stamps to help seniors get nutritious meals.

He also called for the creation of a government agency to monitor companies to make sure they are not unfairly benefiting from the crisis. Any for-profit business, he said, should not be allowed to fire workers, and he would also like a ban on buyouts and bonuses for executives.

At the intersection of health and economic issues are Sanders’ proposals for the pharmaceutical industry. He is trying to prevent price increases from the pharmaceutical companies, and if a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, he said it should be free.

Sanders has said he will present his proposals to the Senate and the Democratic leadership as lawmakers continue to tackle the current crisis.

The address of the Democratic presidential candidate came in the last hours of voting in Florida, Illinois and Arizona for the primaries of these states.