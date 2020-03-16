Sanders confronts Biden in debate over allegations that he is requesting cuts to social security

Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders clashed in the primary Democratic debate on Sunday evening as they rekindled a fight against the record of the former vice president in matters of social security.

The two main remaining candidates nomination contest clashed for four consecutive minutes over whether Biden – as a Delaware senator a quarter of a century ago – had asked for cuts to social security as well as to Medicare and veterans programs.

The last clash started when Biden accused “my lord Bernie, you are running negative ads saying that I am against social security which, according to Politifact, is a flat lie and the Washington Post says it is a flat lie”.

the TV advertising in question includes an audio clip from decades ago-Sen. Biden said: “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I was also talking about social security. I mean Medicare and Medicaid. I meant the benefits of veterans. I meant every lonely thing about government. ”

Politifact and the Washington Post both called the claims “misleading” because Biden held various positions but ultimately supported the increases.

The populist senator from Vermont who runs his second consecutive race at the White House responded.

“Let me ask you a question Joe. You are here with me. Have you been on the Senate floor – you have been in the Senate for a few years – talking time and time again about the need to proudly cut social security, medicare, veterans programs? Sanders asked.

“No,” replied Biden quickly.

“You never said that,” replied Sanders.

“No,” replied Biden.

“Okay. America, go to the site now. Go to YouTube now,” Sanders urged.

Sanders then asked Biden, “Weren’t you a fan of the balanced budget amendment that called for cuts to social security?” Come on Joe. You were. You are an honest guy. Why don’t you tell them the truth here. We all make mistakes. “

Biden replied, “I’m telling the truth.”

Sanders repeated his question, saying, “Joe, let me repeat. I want you to be fair with the American people. I say that you have spoken many times in the United States Senate about the need to cut social security, medicare and the veterans program. Is it true or false? “

“No. It’s not true,” replied Biden.

“Isn’t it true?” Asked Sanders?

Biden then said that “what is true is in terms of the ongoing negotiations on how to manage the deficit, everything is on the table. I have not supported any of these cuts to social security or veterans. “

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. Everything was on the table, ”interrupted Sanders. “Good. You are right. And you just said it. Including in your judgment cuts to social security and the veterans.”

Biden retorted that “in order to get the kind of changes we need on other things. But we didn’t cut it. “

“I know. Because people like me are helping to prevent this,” said Sanders.

And he claimed that “Joe. You just contradicted yourself. “

Immediately after the debate clashed, the Sanders campaign tweeted the C-SPAN video of Biden’s comments from 25 years ago.