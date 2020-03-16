Sanders confuses coronavirus for Ebola while Biden upsets swine flu benchmark in debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., Presented plans to manage the coronavirus outbreak during their first presidential primary debate in private Sunday evening, but amazed many viewers with their series of verbal confusions.

Their help came as the nation and much of the world struggled to contain a global pandemic amid growing economic uncertainty.

Sanders wrongly called the coronavirus hatching of “Ebola crisis “twice. The candidates discussed the response to the previous Ebola crisis, and Sanders later admitted that he” had Ebola in my head “.

For its part, Biden mixed the coronavirus with the swine flu, triggered by H1N1 virus. On top of that, he instead called it “N1H1”, in the same response.

The debate was not intended for a live audience Phoenix, as originally planned, but in an almost empty studio with no audience in Washington.

The coronavirus forced the change of debate plans, and Sunday night, seasoned politicians met without being able to analyze how their responses and interactions played out with voters who listened to them directly.