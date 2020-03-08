Sanders criticizes Biden for `` taking some credit '' for Obama's accomplishments

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Prepares for a tough battle with Joe Biden as the two head for another week of crucial primary elections, saying Sunday that the former vice president may be over-congratulating himself on President Obama’s accomplishments.

Biden questioned Sanders’ ability to get things done in Washington, highlighting his own record – particularly his stay in Obama’s White House – as evidence that he is best placed to defeat President Trump and then to be an effective president. He recently cited his efforts to rescue the auto industry as he prepares for Tuesday’s primary in Michigan.

BIDEN AND SANDERS FIGHT FOR WORKING CLASS ELECTORS BEFORE THE PRIMARY MICHIGAN

“Well, the automatic bailout was done by the Obama administration, and it was a step forward,” said Sanders. “But I think sometimes Joe takes a little credit as vice president for initiatives that have been led by President Obama and many members of Congress.”

Sanders also highlighted Biden’s support for the Wall Street rescue and the Iraq war as negative notes on the Biden case.

Sanders had a good start in the first three competitions in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, but is currently falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who saw a resurgence in South Carolina and 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states last week.

Regarding Michigan, Sanders expressed confidence in his victory, but made it clear that he was racing for the long haul. He insisted that he would not give up if he lost.

The Vermont senator also noted that it was important that he and Biden not drag themselves into their main battle, as they share the common goal of overthrowing President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Joe Biden is a friend of mine. Joe Biden is a decent guy, what Joe said is that if I win the nomination he will be there for me, and what I said is if he wins the nomination, I’m going to be there for him, “he said.

“Biden and I, no matter who wins, will be together to defeat Trump.”