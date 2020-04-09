Sanders employees can keep campaign health insurance until November

Staff for Bernie SandersThe now-suspended presidential race thanks the Vermont senator for extending his health insurance coverage until the end of November even though he is no longer employed by the campaign.

The former candidate, whose platform was dominated by his campaign for “Medicare-for-all”, abandoned the race Wednesday morning and appointed former vice president Joe Biden to be the Democratic candidate. Despite his withdrawal from the race, Sanders was apparently “adamant” that his campaign staff could keep their medical coverage until November 20, 2020.

“Thank you to Bernie, who just discovered that her campaign staff remain loyal to our health insurance until November,” tweeted Sara Pearl, former chief producer of Sanders.

Sanders’ commitment to providing health insurance to its former staff is a difference marked by the decision of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg to fire his staff as soon as he left the presidential election earlier this year.

Sanders, at one point the favorite for the nomination, initially announced the decision to quit the race during a conference call with all staff Wednesday morning, and followed with a live address to supporters shortly before noon.

Quoting Biden’s head from more than 300 convention delegates, Sanders said, “The road to victory is virtually impossible.”

He continued: “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. … I do not take this decision lightly. “

BIDEN WANTS SANDERS TO BE PART OF THE “JOURNEY”

He has always claimed a symbolic victory by saying, “Our movement has won the ideological struggle” – discussing how basic ideas like a minimum wage of $ 15, health care for all and more have been more widely adopted in the party.

In a curious moment, however, Sanders said that Biden “would be the candidate,” but stressed the importance of continuing to win delegates for his own campaign so that he could exert “influence” on the platform. left.

Calling it a “difficult and painful decision,” Sanders stressed that “while this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not.”

Paul Newshaus Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.