Sanders expected to appear at Dem debate in April if that happens, says campaign

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Plans to continue his presidential campaign – despite the coronavirus epidemic keeping the candidate out of the loop – and that includes the next Democratic debate.

Fox News has confirmed a New York Times report that Sanders plans to attend any debate next month, if any.

“If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there,” said a campaign spokesperson.

The National Democratic Committee (DNC) initially scheduled at least one debate in April, but no date has been officially set.

CNN JAKE TAPPER TEACHERS HAVE BIDEN HOW TO CUT PROPERLY IN AN AMAZING MOMENT OF INTERVIEW

Sanders is now one of the two remaining Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden widened its lead in the delegate count, easily defeating the progressive senator in several states.

There has been increasing pressure from the Democratic establishment to withdraw Sanders from the race so that the party can merge around the alleged candidate.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Biden is more than 300 delegates ahead of Sanders with 1,214 of the 1,911 needed to land the nomination. Sanders only has 910.

The next primary will be on Sunday March 29, where the two candidates will face more than 51 delegates in Puerto Rico.