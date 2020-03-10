Sanders fights for another upset rusty belt to regain momentum against Biden

Highlighting what is at stake for his bid for the White House when Michigan and five other states hold Democratic presidential nomination contest Tuesdayy, senator Bernie Sanders points out that “this is a very, very important day in Michigan”.

Speaking to more than 10,000 people at a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, populist senator from Vermont Michigan’s largest state held a contest on Sunday, called “mini super Tuesday” or “super Tuesday 2.0”, on Sunday.

MARCH 10 PRIMARY: STATES AND CHALLENGES

With 125 delegates promised at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding contests on Tuesday. The others are Missouri, Mississippi, Washington State, Idaho and North Dakota.

Sanders, a populist senator running her second consecutive presidential race, defeated potential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan primary in what was considered a major upset victory. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as similar narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

The 2016 pre-Michigan primary polls are wrong – as they said Clinton with a double-digit lead over Sanders.

“The 2016 Michigan Democratic primary is considered the biggest absence from the survey for this cycle. The polls published the week before elementary school showed Hillary Clinton a 10 to 27 point lead, “noted Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray.

Fast forward four years and former vice president Joe Biden now the favorite in Michigan with the latest polls released the day before primary indicating the former vice president with a double-digit lead over Sanders.

But Sanders gives hope for a repeated performance that would prevent elimination and would rather raise the senator in a massive battle with Biden for the nomination.

An optimist Sanders predicted on Fox News on Sunday “I think we’re going to do well on Tuesday and we’re going to beat Biden.”

Although a loss is considered a setback, Sanders does not consider such a prospect fatal.

“I would certainly not consider giving up,” he said.

Sanders led the Democratic nomination after winning the February 11 primary in New Hampshire, and peeled the field a week and a half later in Nevada caucuses. But thanks to his overwhelming victory in South Carolina a week and a half ago – and a solid performance at last week’s Super Tuesday when he swept 10 of the 14 states holding Super Tuesday primaries and took the lead on Sanders in the very important race for Democratic delegates to the nomination convention – Biden has moved closer to locking the nomination.

Because of its political symbolism in the general election and the large cache of delegates, Michigan captured the lion’s share of media attention among this week’s contest series.

Biden – well aware of the 2016 election debacle – said on Monday that “I’m a little superstitious, I see all these polls … I remember Hillary increased by 23 points … I’m not taking anything for acquired. “

Biden, with an eye on the November general election, pointed out at a rally on Monday in Flint that “Michigan is an important competition not only for the Democratic primary, as Michigan’s November results could determine who will be next. nobody in the United States. . “

Former vice president has benefited from a tidal wave of approvals from current and former members of Congress and governors over the past 10 days – while party formation and other moderates have all gathered around of Biden to prevent Sanders – a self-proclaimed democratic socialist – from becoming the party of the party. standard bearer for the general elections in November.

And many of his former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination approved his candidacy for the White House. Two of these unique rivals – the Sense. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California – joined Biden on the Michigan campaign trail on Monday after supporting him in the past 24 hours.

Sanders, who is fighting for his survival, increased his shots at Biden following Super Tuesday.

At a Fox News town hall the night before in Detroit, Sanders accused Biden of “bailed out the Wall Street scammers who almost destroyed our economy 12 years ago. “

But he did not mention that the $ 700 billion bailout also had the backing of the then presidential candidates, Barack Obama and John McCain.

A day earlier at Ann Arbor, Sanders criticized the former vice president – saying, “Here we are a few days from a primary primary here in Michigan.” And we face, in this campaign, not only Joe Biden … We face the 60 billionaires who finance his campaign.

Biden, in a much more comfortable position, refrained from blowing up Sanders. Instead, on Monday, he gently hit his rival, saying, “We are not looking for a revolution.” The push for a political revolution has long been a staple of the Sanders strain discourse.

But the former vice president aiming for what he hopes will be a near-zero punch for Sanders.

Democrat strategist Michael Ceraso – a veteran of the 2016 Sanders campaign and the White House bid for 2020 by former South Bend mayor Indiana Pete Buttigieg – pointed out that a Biden Michigan win coupled with victories likely in Missouri and Mississippi “will put a huge hurdle in front of Sanders to get the delegates he needs to win.”