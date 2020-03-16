Sanders hints Tuesday’s primaries should be rolled over to coronavirus

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to suggest on Sunday that this week’s Democratic presidential primaries should be postponed for security reasons amid the rapid spread. coronavirus trigger.

In a post-debate interview on CNN, Sanders, I-Vt., Highlighted new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people in the next eight weeks while the country is struggling with the highly contagious COVID-19.

LA LOUISIANE BRINGS THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY TO THE HEART OF THE PANDEMIC COVID-19

“I hope the governors will listen to the public health experts and what they are saying is … we don’t want gatherings of more than 50 people,” said Sanders on Sunday evening when asked about the contests. Tuesday. “I think of some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, recording people and doing all that. Does this make sense? I am not sure that this is the case. “

The next round of contests is scheduled for Tuesday in Arizona, Illinois, Florida and Ohio. While some states are planning to postpone the primaries or have already decided to postpone it, officials for this week’s competitions have shown little tendency to delay – instead emphasizing the safety precautions in place.

“[W]We are working closely with our public health officials to ensure that our election officials and voters can be sure that the vote is secure, “said the state secretaries for the elections in a recent statement.

Based on the latest poll data, Sanders could be in for a rough night of primaries if the vote went as planned.

According to the RealClearPolitics average for the Florida primary, Sanders poorly follows former Vice President Joe Biden – with 22.6% of Floridians supporting the self-proclaimed democratic socialist at 65.4% of Biden. The RealClearPolitics average shows that Biden is also leading with 49% of the votes in Arizona, compared to 27.3% for Sanders.

Biden’s deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield, on a call with reporters on Sunday evening after the CNN / Univision debate, was asked about Sanders’ comments but declined to determine whether the contests for Tuesday were to be postponed.

Instead, Bedingfield has repeatedly emphasized that the campaign “encourages everyone to follow the advice of public health officials and state officials.”

GEORGIA BRINGS PRIMARY PRODUCTS TO THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS FEARS

“We believe we can defend the values ​​of our democracy while protecting public health,” she said.

The back and forth on the question of whether Tuesday’s contests will take place or not will take place after Louisiana has decided to postpone their primary, originally scheduled for April 4. This competition was postponed to June 20, when the spread of COVID-19 was worrying.

Georgia followed suit, announcing this weekend that the primary of March 24 would be postponed to May 19.

COVID-19 was designated by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic last week.

President Trump announced a national emergency on Friday. The President also announced a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, now including flights from the United Kingdom, but excluding those carrying cargo.

The announcement came after sporting events and other major events were canceled or postponed, businesses across the country instituted telework policies, government buildings and schools closed, and other disruptions rocked the nation, in the midst of efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

The Federal Reserve also lowered interest rates to almost zero and announced that it would buy $ 700 billion in treasury securities in an aggressive move to protect the US economy from the pandemic.

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 3,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 49 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has recorded 68 coronavirus-related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus.

According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

Lee Ross of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.