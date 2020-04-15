Sanders predicts “significant movement” of Biden campaign to the left, says to oppose him “irresponsible”

Senator Bernie Sanders predicted on Tuesday that supporters would see a “significant move” to the left through Biden’s campaign and that it would be “irresponsible” for his loyalists not to support Joe Biden in his run for president.

Sanders, who approved the former vice president on Monday, said the progressives who “sit” in the coming months would be complicit in President Trump’s re-election.

“I think it’s irresponsible for anyone to say,” Well, I don’t agree with Joe Biden – I don’t agree with Joe Biden! – and so I’m not going to be involved, “said Sanders.

However, the Vermont senator always encouraged his supporters to vote for him in the 20 or so primary elections where his name is still on the ballot. “If people want to vote for me, we would appreciate it,” Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN AGAINST OBAMA OBAMA SUBMISSION: “EVEN BERNIE SANDERS LE BATTE”

“I think you’re going to see a significant movement from the Biden campaign in a more progressive direction on a lot of issues,” added Sanders.

Reaching out to the left, Biden already released a plan last week, one day after Sanders stepped down from the presidential race, to lower the Medicare age from 65 to 60 and to erase student loan debt for them. low-income and middle-class families.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can be proud of their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas, and I am proud to embrace them as part of my campaign at this critical time to respond to the coronavirus crisis,” said Biden. in a press release. .

SANDERS CAMPAIGN RESPONSE REVOLVED AFTER SANDERS APPROVES SUBMISSION

Sanders noted that although the coronavirus is keeping him “incarcerated at home” for the time being, he would be at least as active for Biden as for former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, for whom he organized dozens of rallies. The Socialist Democrat has swept questions about why he endorsed Biden so much earlier in the race than Clinton, whom he waited until June 2016 to approve.

“What’s the use of staying, spending a lot of money, attacking the vice president, giving Trump fodder – what is the use when you can’t win?” He asked.

“I will do my best to help elect Joe,” said Sanders. “We had a controversial campaign. We do not agree on the issues. But my job now is not only to rally my supporters, but to do everything I can to bring the party together to see that [Trump] is not elected president. “

Sanders also apparently distanced himself from his campaign’s former national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, who said on social media that she refused to endorse Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“She’s my former press secretary – not on the payroll,” added Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.