Sanders recognizes “steep road” to win Democratic nomination

Senator Bernie Sanders admits that “it’s going to be a very steep road” for mounting a comeback and a defeat former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But populist senator from Vermont, In one interview with NPR which aired on Friday morning said it is still assessing the future of its presidential campaign.

After a convincing sweep primary primary in Florida, Illinois and Arizona a week and a half ago, Biden dramatically increased his lead over Sanders in the race for convention delegates, consolidated his position as a near-Democratic presidential candidate and virtually eliminated mathematically Sanders of Victory.

But with many Americans huddling at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the remaining primaries have been postponed, depriving Biden of the chance to win the nomination soon. And that ended electoral rallies and town halls, forcing candidates and their campaigns to connect with voters online rather than in person.

“The situation is changing every day because the elections are delayed,” said Sanders, when asked about the status of the re-evaluation of his campaign. “Where are we going from here with the delayed elections, where we cannot go out and organize rallies or knock on doors? That is what we are considering right now.”

But Sanders doesn’t seem in a hurry to stop his campaign.

While the senator has stopped criticizing Biden and is no longer fundraising for his candidacy for the White House, he has remained very active – hosting virtual campaign events to discuss the coronavirus epidemic and raise funds for benefit from the response to the pandemic.

The Sanders campaign also highlighted how it is stepping up its organizing efforts in New York before the state primary – which is still scheduled for April 28 – and in Pennsylvania, which is moving its primary in June.

And earlier this week, Sanders associates told the New York Times that if there was Democratic presidential primary debate in April, their candidate intends to participate. “If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there,” the Sanders campaign told Fox News.

“I think the American people, especially at this unprecedented moment in American history, want to hear ideas that will take us away from where we are right now,” Sanders told NPR, as he put out before his progressive proposals on the economy, criminal justice, reform and climate change.

“These are extremely important questions and we need serious debates on them,” added the independent senator who is running for the second year running for the Democratic nomination.

Biden said he “had had enough” of the primary debates and that it was time to “continue”.

Asked on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday whether there should be another main debate in April, Biden said: “I am only focusing on this crisis now. I no longer thought of other debates. I think we have had enough debate. I think we should continue. “

The National Democratic Committee has not yet assessed whether a debate will take place in April.

An outside advisor close to Sanders told Fox News: “I think for Bernie, the presidential campaign has always been part of a larger movement and the ideals and goals the movement has set for itself.”

The adviser, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said Sanders was figuring out how to move from a presidential campaign to a political movement.

“I think he clearly sees the end of the road. It’s just a matter of how he will transition from the campaign to his future job at the head of the movement, “said the adviser.” This will continue and Bernie will be the leader. “