Sanders responds after Biden partially adopted his free college plan: “We have to go much further”

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that it would adopt parts of two proposals for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren regarding free public college and bankruptcy, respectively, in an apparent attempt to win over their supporters a few hours before Biden and Sanders were finalized in the Democrats’ first face-to-face debate.

But, Sanders’ campaign quickly berated the Biden initiative, saying it was simply not enough. The change was somewhat unusual for Biden, as the leaders generally moved into politics for the general election, rather than embracing more leftist ideas.

“Across the country, middle and working class families are overwhelmed with debt,” said Biden. tweeted Sunday. “This is a huge problem, and we need all the best ideas to solve it. This is why today I am adopting two plans Bernie Sanders and @ewarren to achieve this. “

“First: Bernie presented a plan that would make public colleges and universities free for families with incomes below $ 125,000,” he said. “It is a good idea, and after reflection, I am proud to add it to my platform.”

In response, representatives from Sanders reiterated that the Vermont senator did not want any income test for free university.

“It is great that Joe Biden is now supporting a position that was on the Democratic platform four years ago,” said the Sanders team in a statement. “Now we have to go much further. We have to make all public universities, colleges and trade schools free for everyone, like our high schools. We have to write off all student debt. And, we can finance it with a small tax on Wall Street speculation. “

A tax on the so-called “Wall Street speculation“Said the Sanders team,” will raise about $ 2.4 trillion over ten years, “and all of a sudden make all” public colleges, universities, and trade schools free of tuition. .. and cancel any student debt over the next decade. “

The proposal would specifically impose a “0.5% tax on stock market transactions – 50 cents on every $ 100 of stock – a 0.1% commission on bond transactions and a 0.005% commission on product transactions derivatives “. The Conservatives hammered out the idea as De facto “savings tax” the notant would tax many US 401 (k) s and retirement accounts.

Biden said Sunday that his proposal was part of that of Sanders. College for All Act 2017, “will pretty much help 8 out of 10 families “and include a $ 70 billion investment in historically black schools. Biden went on to say that his new plan” would require these schools to use additional funds to lower costs for low-income and middle-class students “in addition to its previous intention to” ensure that everyone can attend community college for two years without debt “and to double the maximum value of Pell scholarships.

Biden’s campaign did not specify how the proposal would be funded.

“Second: Few people in the country understand how bankruptcy harms working families more than Elizabeth Warren,” said Biden. “Today, I fully endorse and adopt her bankruptcy plan, which she called “Repair our bankruptcy system to give people a second chance.” “

In one Friday, the unhappy virtual town hall that The Verge nicknamed a “technical nightmare” Biden had announced his initial support for Warren’s proposal to simplify the bankruptcy process, saying it was “one of the things I think Bernie and I will agree with.”

Warren, in a Medium post earlier this year said his plan “would make it easier for people in debt to get relief through bankruptcy”, “to extend the rights of people to take care of themselves and of their children while they are bankrupt “, to put an end to” the absurdity of the rules that make it almost impossible to settle student debt in bankruptcy “and” allow more people to protect their homes and their car in bankruptcy so they can start from a solid foundation when they start to recover the parts and rebuild their financial lives. “

In addition, Warren said his plan “would help tackle the shameful racial and sexual disparities plaguing our bankruptcy system” and “fill the loopholes that allow wealthy creditors and businesses to abuse the bankruptcy system at the expense of all the others”.

The Sunday evening debate comes as the nation and much of the world are struggling to contain a global pandemic in a climate of growing economic uncertainty.

Much has changed in the United States and during the campaign since the last Democrats’ debate less than three weeks ago.

“Moments like these don’t happen often in the countryside, and it’s a perfect opportunity to show millions that you have what it takes,” said Robert Gibbs, former House press officer. Blanche and campaign advisor to President Barack Obama. “They have to show voters that they are the answer to what’s missing right now by being calm, honest, ready to lead and empathetic.”

Biden will step onto the stage as a leader, a distinction that seemed unlikely when Sanders won the first contests. But, more moderate Democrats quickly consolidated around Biden, supported by his strong position with black voters and motivated by the desire to block Sanders, as many of them expressed their fears of losing to President Trump in November.

The rapidly evolving coronavirus has largely anchored candidates for days, leading them to cancel electoral rallies as large states prepare to vote on Tuesday. It also froze the trajectory of the main competition, limiting the opportunities for Sanders to gain momentum.

The advisers said Biden will also aim in Sunday’s debate to show voters who supported Sanders or other Liberal candidates that they would have a home in his campaign.

After rebounding surprisingly from his slow start in elementary school, Biden has since kept a solid lead over Sanders in the very important delegate race. A solid performance in Tuesday’s primary competitions could essentially guarantee his appointment. Four big states are up for grabs: Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida, a perpetual general election battleground where Biden seems to have an advantage over Sanders.

