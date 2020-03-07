Sanders Says Biden Can’t “Generate Enthusiasm” Because Of Billionaire Donors

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday expressed doubt that the main Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden can “generate enthusiasm” thanks to the support it receives from tens of billionaires – while promising to support the former vice president if he is the candidate.

“The American people are disgusted with the billionaires who buy elections. We believe in democracy, one person, one voice, not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars, “said Sanders in Dearborn, Michigan.” I don’t think Joe Biden can spark enthusiasm when 60 billionaires contribute to his campaign, ”he said to the boos.

He then accused Biden supporters of running “ugly” ads against him. The two men trained each other after most of the other candidates withdrew from the race – with only representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, as the third remaining candidate.

“When you have, Joe Biden has a Super PAC with billionaires who invest in this Super PAC and right now our campaign has taken a Super PAC running nasty negative ads against us across the country,” said Sanders.

After Biden won major victories on Super Tuesday, restoring his favorite status, Sanders sought to draw a greater distinction between them – casting doubt on Biden’s ability to fight for the American people.

“In the end, people understand that if you take a lot of money from billionaires, you are not going to defend the working and middle class of this country,” he said.

However, he also said he would support Biden if he got the green light from the Democratic Party, something Biden also said about Sanders.

“Because we know how important it is to beat President Trump,” said Sanders.

The remarks indicate that the race for nomination is intensifying. The self-proclaimed democratic socialist has targeted Biden since before Super Tuesday, but that has increased since Biden swept 10 of the 14 states of Super Tuesday.

This week, Sanders accused Biden of supporting the ban on openly gay Americans from serving in the military while in the Senate. Biden’s national press secretary for the campaign, Jamal Brown, responded by saying that Sanders was “lying.”

“[Biden] has publicly stated that he has no problem with gays and lesbians in the military, “he said.

With 125 delegates promised at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding primaries on Tuesday, March 10. Missouri, Mississippi, Washington State, Idaho and North Dakota also host contests.

Sanders told reporters on Thursday: “Michigan is where we will be spending some of our time.”

Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.