Sanders says he would not “ fall dead ” if Trump guaranteed health care for all amid the coronavirus pandemic

Senator Bernie Sanders said on Thursday that he would not “fall dead” if President Trump guaranteed Health care everyone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders shot Trump in an MSNBC interview and said Trump had “no ideology”.

“You never know what is true,” he said. “You never know what is real or not.”

The coronavirus epidemic has forced governments around the world to take drastic measures to protect their citizens from a highly contagious and deadly disease and to try to avert financial ruin.

The states of the United States have ordered residents to stay inside their homes and to leave only when absolutely necessary. Trump has already signed the $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue package as a lifeline for businesses and families, and Congress is considering another massive bill.

“You hear it first here,” Sanders said host Chris Hayes. “He may not call him Medicare for All. I would not die if, in one form or another, Donald Trump stood up and said,” You know we are in a terrible crisis, people cannot pay their health care bills i think we need to guarantee health care to everyone. “”

Over 16 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, and that number will likely continue to grow until these orders are lifted. When that happens seems to be nobody’s guess. Attorney General William Barr recently mentioned May 1 as a possible date.

Sanders had previously touted its own policy of providing health care to all Americans in need.

“Medicare for All” was his signature proposal, he wanted to replace private employment-based and individual health insurance with a plan managed by the government which guarantees coverage for all without premiums, deductibles and only minimal co-payments for some services.

Sanders recently suspended his campaign against Joe Biden after an insurmountable defeat streak at the polls.

He said he wanted to work with Joe Biden, but the former vice president needs a program to respond to the pandemic. Sanders also described Biden as a good politician with “very intelligent” people around him.

Biden released new proposals on Thursday to reduce eligibility for Medicare to 60 and to cancel student loan debt for low-income and middle-class families.

“Senator Sanders and his supporters can be proud of their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas, and I am proud to embrace them as part of my campaign at this critical time to respond to the coronavirus crisis,” said Biden. in a press release. .

Paul Newshaus Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report