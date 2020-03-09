Sanders says lightly of public defenders the justice system does not provide “a decent lawyer”

Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to be a blow to the quality of legal services provided by public defenders provided by the government when they visited Missouri on Monday.

At a rally for his Democratic presidential campaign in Saint Louis, the Vermont senator lamented the number of people incarcerated in the United States and said that part of the problem is that people cannot afford bail. A related problem, said Sanders, is that people end up pleading guilty to dispose of their stuff and get out of jail because the public defenders who handle their stuff are not good enough to get better results.

“So you stay in jail, you may have to negotiate a guilty plea that will give you a criminal record. You may be innocent. But you can’t get out of prison, ”said Sanders. “You don’t have a decent lawyer because you can’t afford a decent lawyer, and the legal system doesn’t provide you with a decent lawyer.”

These lawyers provide legal work for a number of state and federal public defense offices and come from various backgrounds and law schools. Their wages are often lower than those of private companies, but Sanders – whose campaign normally aims to attract the struggling working class – seems to link this to the quality of their work.

Fox News contacted the Sanders campaign for clarification, but they did not immediately respond.

The Sanders rally precedes Tuesday’s Missouri primary, one of six that takes place that day with Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington. A total of 352 delegates. Sanders currently has 573 delegates, behind former vice president Joe Biden, who has 664. Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard – the only other candidate to suspend his campaign – has only two delegates in total.

Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.