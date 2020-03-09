** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

* Log in at 6:30 p.m. ET for a special Fox News a Channel Michigan primary with Senator Bernie Sanders moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum *

On the list: Sanders shoots for another Michigan support breaker – Biden holds double-digit lead in Michigan – Dems push for female veep – Fed intervenes as markets panic as coronavirus worsens – Lieutenant Dan the dog

SANDER MOWERS FOR ANOTHER MICHIGAN SUPPORT

DEARBORN, Mich. – Bernie Sanders has been here before.

No, not just at the home of the Ford Motor Company, but in Michigan on the eve of a primary competition that could bury his hopes of winning the Democratic nomination.

Four years ago, like today, Sanders came to Michigan after hitting Super Tuesday in search of a comeback. He obtained one and embarked on a long primary march which would not only deprive the Democrats of the opportunity to unite, but would expose the pernicious weaknesses of the final candidate.

Can he start again?

Remember that Sanders’ scraping had been even worse at the hands of the front runner Hillary Clinton in 2016. The price was smaller due to a different primary calendar, but the whupping deeper. In Texas and much of the rest of the South, Clinton roughly doubled the number of Sanders delegates. In Texas this year, only nine delegates separate Sanders from the leader Joe Biden.

Additionally, California’s arrival on Super Tuesday of this round gave Sanders a massive boost of 186 delegates – nearly 10% of the total he would need to win the nomination.

Four years ago, Sanders came to Michigan behind the leader by 358 delegates. This year, there are only 91. Or, seen differently, Sanders now has more delegates than Clinton had four years ago.

But the polls are certainly similar for Mr. Second Place. New polls released today show that Sanders is dragging nearly two dozen points here – just as they did four years ago when Sanders stunned the political world with a narrow, upset victory.

As he travels to the central court of Fox News City Hall tonight at the University of Michigan-Dearborn country home, he searches for another March breaker. He is not as far behind, he is better organized, massively funded and confronted with a favorite at Biden who only received his political obituaries for two weeks.

But there are also problems.

First of all, although Biden looks weaker than Clinton at this point, he also looks a lot more popular. As Democrats would learn in 2016, few candidates have ever had the power to simultaneously reduce participation from their own side while stimulating their opponent like Clinton. Biden remains a widely appreciated figure.

This may explain the second problem Sanders has this time: changing voter habits. As the 2016 campaign progressed, the primaries in the large northern states continued to show the same pattern first revealed in Michigan. Clinton would perform well in urban centers with large non-white populations while Sanders would increase voting in less populated and rural counties. Working-class whites felt Bern … at least if the alternative was Clinton.

This time, Sanders may be glad that he has improved considerably with non-white voters, especially Latinos. But it is not compensation in Michigan or in many subsequent states like Illinois and Ohio if he cannot regain his support with white, blue-collar voters.

The third challenge concerns voter perceptions and participation.

We must clarify that there is no real way of knowing how concerns about the coronavirus will affect voter turnout, particularly among the older voters on whom Biden depends.

But based on what we know about the electorate in 2020, Sanders has a few challenges in this category when it comes to replicating the 2016 stunner that propelled it into the rest of the primary calendar.

Without competition from the Republican side, Michigan’s open primary system could give Biden a boost. There were over 800,000 votes for GOP candidates other than Donald trump Four years ago. A quarter of the votes went to John Kasich – including probably many people who might want to block Sanders brandishing populist fire this time around.

Then there is perception. Clinton was so early four years ago that Sanders had already become an afterthought. As we would see in November, Clinton’s inevitably out-of-touch campaign strategy drove Democrat-style voters who wanted his dynastic ambitions and hard-knuckled tactics to do nothing.

Biden may be the favorite, but he’s not sure. And we don’t just mean when he starts a speech …

It’s incredibly close for Sanders this time. But this time, he must do it without surprise on his side.

BIDEN DOMINATES THE MICHIGAN POLLS

Detroit Free Press: “Former Vice President Joe Biden, riding a wave of South Carolina and Super Tuesday primary primaries, enters Michigan primary on Tuesday with a 24-point lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in a new Free Press poll. If Biden’s 51% to 27% lead in the poll, conducted by EPIC-MRA for the free press and its media partners, holds up, it would guarantee him a signature victory in Michigan – a battlefield state that has helped President Donald Trump win the White House four years ago. It could also starve the Sanders campaign, formerly on the front line, of the delegates needed for the nomination and question how long his efforts can remain viable. … However, there is reason to be cautious among the supporters of the two candidates. Four years ago, the Free Press and EPIC-MRA published results… showing Hillary Clinton with a 25-point lead… Sanders won a narrow 1.4 percentage point victory… while young voters, who massively supported Sanders, came out in greater numbers than expected… ”

Alberta: Sanders Needs Another Moment In Michigan – Politico: “The Sanders team has long trumpeted their [2016] Michigan triumphs as proof of its ability to form a single coalition and defeat the democratic establishment. But a closer look at this competition, taken in the context of this year’s primary results, suggests that Sanders’ own weaknesses are about to be revealed. And that, in turn, means that winning Michigan will be much more difficult this time. Party insiders not only expect Democratic participation to increase among groups that are against him – blacks and suburbs in particular – but he now faces an opponent of Joe Biden who enters the state with a steam head, which takes advantage of the Democrats’ desire to merge behind an alternative to Trump, and who will compete for independents and working class whites like Clinton never did. “

Monroe County, a testing ground for Sanders – Boston globe: “If there’s a place to test if Sanders can make another comeback – or if Biden can be a convincing general election winner – it’s in Monroe County, located on Lake Erie halfway between Detroit and Toledo, Ohio. There are a dozen Michigan counties that voted for the Democrat Barack Obama in 2012 before moving to Republican Donald Trump. … [No other county] saw a bigger swing than Monroe County, which voted twice for Obama before giving Trump a 22-point win over Hillary Clinton. This time around, however, not only does Biden do much better among the demographic groups living there compared to Sanders in the 18 states that have already voted, Sanders is less focused on them, according to Michigan State University professor of political science Matt Grossman . “Bernie’s coalition has swapped rural, white and worker voters for Hispanic voters, and it’s a bad trade in Michigan,” said Grossman, noting that only five percent of the state is Hispanic. “

DEMS PUSH FOR WOMEN VEEP

NYT: “With the Democratic presidential candidate, but almost certain to be a man, party activists, elected officials and voters are aiming for the greatest consolation prize in American politics: the vice-presidency. A few hours from the senator Elizabeth WarrenThe exit from the race, a start that left the party facing a main battle between two white men in their seventies, prominent Democrats began to publicly insist that the ticket include a woman, preferably a black woman. At least one women’s organization, Supermajority, circulated a petition asking Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to “affirm their commitment to gender equality” by choosing a woman as running mate. … The selection of a female vice-president, especially one of color, would offer an appropriate coda for a presidential primary where racial and gender representation took second place in concerns over the defeat of President Trump. “

Booker and Harris join Biden endorsement list – AP: “The former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey approved former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter Monday morning that Biden “ will honor the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. Booker ended his own presidential candidacy in January, pledging to do “ everything in my power to elect the possible Democratic presidential candidate. Booker’s decision follows recent Biden recommendations by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including the senator Kamala Harris of California and former governor of Massachusetts Deval patrick. “

Sanders and Biden can’t agree on debate format – Politico: “Bernie Sanders wants to stand up at the next debate – and his campaign accuses Joe Biden of wanting to sit down. After a private call Friday with CNN, which moderates the March 15 debate with the National Democratic Committee, the Sanders team backed away from a proposed new debate format, claiming that it is giving opponent Biden too much pause during their first face to face. -a face to face. Biden’s camp denied that it was pressuring for a seated debate. The format of the next Arizona debate – their first since Biden’s erupting Super Tuesday wins – would have candidates seated for the first time in this election cycle and answer several questions from the audience. During the 10 previous debates, the candidates stood at the desks and almost all the questions were asked by the professional moderators…. The Biden campaign and the DNC declared that the format of the debate had been decided by the party and CNN. The news network declined to comment and referred questions to the DNC. “

Biden and Sanders both beat Trump in the latest head-to-head poll – CNN: “The [latest CNN/SRSS] poll finds 52% of registered voters who are Democrats or independents with a democratic background say they want Biden to win the nomination, while 36% say they prefer to see Sanders win. … The poll reveals that Biden and Sanders hold significant positions over Trump in hypothetical general election clashes among registered voters. Biden dominates Trump from 53% to 43%, while Sanders leads from 52% to 45%. Among voters in 15 battlefield states – those decided by 8 points or less in the 2016 election – Biden far exceeds Trump, from 51% to 45%, while Sanders and Trump are in the margin of each other’s mistake, 49% Sanders back, 46% Trump. The president’s favorability rating in the poll is roughly the same as in December, 43% see it positively, 54% see it negatively. “

THE REGULATIONS: SAFETY FIRST

“Population SECURITY is undoubtedly linked to a wide variety of circumstances and considerations, and therefore offers great latitude to those who wish to define it in a precise and comprehensive manner.” – John Jay, Federalist # 3

TIME OUT: WOLF STEAKS, ALL?

Dearborn [Mich.] Press & Guide: “According to the marker,” the toll [near the Rouge River] was the third of six between Detroit and Wayne. The new plank route became known as the Chicago Turnpike. The historical sign indicates that “the common costs per vehicle were one hundred and one thousand; half a cent per thousand for ten sheep or pigs; two hundred a thousand for ten cattle. The toll stopped operating when the state of Michigan resumed road maintenance. … The marker also draws attention to the Ten Eyck Tavern, a former pioneer inn built in 1826 on Chicago Road (Michigan Avenue) near the Red River. It was a day trip from Detroit and the tired travelers were greeted with joy and good humor by the owner Conrad Ten Eyck. Some historians believe this is where Michigan got the nickname “Wolverine State” because Conrad joked with his customers about “wolf steak” on the menu. Some travelers replied that they would be nicknamed “wolverines” if they went to eat wolf. Often the hostel was so crowded that many had to sleep on the floor. The increase in the number of train trips caused a decrease in the number of visitors to the tavern and, after it closed, it was used to store the grain until it burned in 1885. ”

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 664

Sanders: 573

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 44.8 percent

Average disapproval: 52.6 percent

Net score: -7.8 percent

Change from a week ago: ↓ 3.8 points

[[[[The average includes: CNN: 43% agree – 54% disagree; Fox News: 47% approve – 52% disagree; MICI: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; Gallup: 47% agree – 51% disagree; ABC News / WaPo: 46% agree – 52% disapprove.]

CORONAVIRUS INCREASING MARKET PANIC

Politico: “The Federal Reserve is working to stem the panic of investors facing the spread of the coronavirus and to prevent the economic fallout from the financial markets from snapping consumers, because a free fall in stocks forced the stock markets to suspend trading. Trading on the S&P 500 was temporarily suspended Monday morning after a 7% drop triggered one of the SEC’s market “breakers”, which stop working for a specified period if prices fall by one certain magnitude. In an effort to protect consumers, the Fed and other regulators should encourage banks to work with people who have mortgages, credit card debts, and other loans and are facing the prospect of running out of days. or weeks of work as the virus spreads and companies take countermeasures. … The New York Fed also announced Monday morning that it was increasing the amount of liquidity it injected into a central part of the financial system where banks and other businesses obtained short-term financing. The objective is to avoid an undesirable rise in interest rates which could then have repercussions on the whole economy. The Fed has said it will increase the liquidity it is willing to lend in the market for so-called buyback agreements, in which there is a temporary exchange of cash for high-quality collateral such as government bond. “

Trump blurs – Bloomberg: “The Trump administration is developing measures to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus and help slow its spread in the United States, including a temporary expansion of paid sick leave and possible help for businesses facing disruption epidemic, according to three people familiar with the matter. The economic package is still under debate and has not yet been presented to President Donald Trump. Some of its components may change, while others, such as a sick leave plan, may require congressional action. A small group of White House and Treasury officials worked on the proposal over the weekend, people said. The timing of any of the economic measures is unclear, but they would likely be rolled out step by step, starting with assistance to infected American individuals, then expanding to the businesses and workers affected by the loss from a company. “

Baker: For Trump, the coronavirus turns out to be an enemy he can’t tweet – NYT: “Defending himself against criticism of his management of the coronavirus, President Trump suggested the other day that he could hardly be expected to be ready for such an unexpected crisis. “Who would have thought?” He asked during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nerve center of the government’s response to the epidemic. … In fact, many people would have thought, and have thought – including officials from his own White House who were responsible for preparing for such a pandemic only to have their offices closed during a reorganization in 2018.… For a president who lives in the moment, rarely planning too far, the coronavirus has proven to be a leadership challenge for which he was not prepared either. The epidemic that has rocked the nation does not respond to Mr. Trump’s favorite instruments of power: it cannot be intimidated by Twitter messages, it cannot be shot down by drones, it cannot be overcome by Solidarity of the party, it cannot be mastered by a rally of campaign songs. “

Senator Cruz, representing Gosar self-quarantine after interacting with an infected person – Politico: “The coronavirus crisis begins to hit Capitol Hill when two Republican lawmakers announced Sunday that they were in” self-quarantine “following their exposure to an infected individual during a recent rally of conservative activists.[TexasSen[TexasSen[TexasSen[TexasSenTed cruz and and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar interacted with the same infected person at the recent CPAC conference.]Although no legislator has been diagnosed with the disease, both cases show that Congress – like the rest of the country – is facing the growing epidemic. Congressional leadership offices said there had been no change in the congressional calendar at this point, although many lawmakers contacted party leaders with questions, concerns and suggestions to address the growing crisis. “

Pergram: Coronavirus and likely congressional response in the coming months – Fox News: “The $ 8.3 billion measure approved last week was mainly for health, vaccine preparation and development. Other measures will probably cover everything else. The word easy to use is a measure of “stimulation”. In the most conventional sense, a “stimulus” is an infusion of public money to shake up the economy. president obama and Democrats in Congress modeled their 2009 stimulus package to support the economy after the 1930s “New Deal” … It is too early to fully understand the scope of the coronavrius and whether a “stimulus” might be needed here . But we do hear chatter on Capitol Hill about tax cuts. More public spending. Travel discounts. But unlike 2009, all legislation is unlikely to be simply an infusion of money focused on economic recovery. “

AUDIBLE: COUNTRY STAR

“There are not many like me in Congress. Rural Democrats are rare and I fear that rural America will be left behind. “- representative Collin Peterson, D-Minn., Upon re-election ad Friday.

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“Sympathy is going well. But if we “squander” it when we go to war to avenge our dead and prevent the next crop of the dead, then to hell with sympathy. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written for Time magazine on November 9, 2003.

