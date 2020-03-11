Sanders Wins North Dakota Caucuses

Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential caucus in North Dakota, the Associated Press announced Wednesday after losing to former vice president Joe Biden at Tuesday’s competitions in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

Victory in North Dakota is Sanders’ only victory of the night so far: Sanders – who won an overwhelming victory in 2016 Washington state caucus – was neck and neck with Biden in the 2020 state primary with just over two-thirds of the votes counted.

On Wednesday morning, Biden increased his lead over Sanders in the race for delegates, with 823 delegates to the 663 senator from Vermont. The number of delegates should change as and when votes are taken.

Tuesday, Biden claimed victory in Michigan’s main main competition, while winning victories elsewhere in the Midwest and the South, building on the momentum of the former vice president since Super Tuesday ago a week and further darkening the path of Sanders in the presidential race.

BIDEN STRENGTHENS ITS MOMENTUM WITH MICHIGAN AND MISSOURI WINS, AT A GLANCE

The victory in Michigan, in particular, was a blow to Sanders, who narrowly caused an upheaval in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton and had fought again to demonstrate its attraction in the Rust Belt’s vital state this time. The Midwestern battlefield state helped send President Trump to the White House.

Biden, in his remarks, seemed to reach out to supporters of Sanders – thanking the candidate and his constituents for their “tireless energy and passion”.

WHAT HAPPENS TO DELEGATES WHO HIRE CANDIDATES WHO EXCEED

“This campaign is taking off, and I think we’ll do well from there,” said Biden, adding that he would take “nothing for granted”.

But Sanders’ campaign said he would not speak at all on Tuesday night – the first time the candidate has refused to address supporters after a primary vote this election season.

“There’s no sugar coating. It’s a tough time for the movement,” said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., One of Sanders’ most prominent surrogates, on Instagram.

Paul Steinhauser of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.