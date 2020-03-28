Sanitize Amazon Boxes, Take Uber, and Get Food Correctly During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Suddenly, without much preparation, the Americans were told to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Remote working was no longer an option only for millennial adventurers. And parents were also invited to be full-time teachers.

Unemployment rates have soared with the closure of many small businesses.

Since my career spanning more than 20 years on national radio and as a technology columnist has focused strictly on optimal living, I see other changes that may not be readily apparent. What convenience and the Internet have brought about in terms of convenience must now be approached with caution. Let me explain how.

Opening your Amazon boxes and other online orders

A week before the news was announced that at least 10 Amazon warehouses had workers infected with coronavirus, I warned my audience not to just remove a box cutter and take their orders in a box. You can’t do this anymore. Many people touch your orders online.

Think about it. There are the people who packed the order, the people who load the trucks and the final delivery person at your home. Technically, the virus can last up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Only open your Amazon boxes or other online orders outside and immediately dispose of the box. If you have latex gloves, use them. Clean the packaging of the items you ordered and the item itself with disinfectant wipes. Make sure you use chemicals known to kill the coronavirus.

Remove the gloves and count on the CDC’s best recommendation. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in hot, soapy water.



Pay for your purchases

It no longer makes sense to hand over your debit or credit card for purchases. You don’t know when the person who handled it last washed your hands. Worse yet, the person could be infected or asymptomatic carrier.

Here’s where technology helps. First, set up your phone to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Think of it as a digital wallet in your phone that replaces your physical wallet. It contains your debit or credit card number.

When you have finished shopping and paid for your purchases, unlock your phone using your face or entering your password. Tap your phone on the reader at the cash register, and like magic, you’re done. Charges will be processed using the debit or credit card you have entered in your digital wallet.



Take an Uber or Lyft

How fabulous is it to open your phone, tap an app, and have someone ready to take you anywhere in minutes? During the pandemic, carpooling services were found to be “essential” in many areas to transport medical personnel and vulnerable people around. But does that mean it’s safe to take an Uber or Lyft?

When you get in a car, you simply cannot comply with the CDC’s social distance rule that you must stand six feet from everyone else. Some drivers use disinfectants after each driver, but there is no way to tell if it was done correctly or if it even happened. Avoid carpooling if you can.

I spoke with Sergio Avedian, who is a main contributor at RideShareGuy.com, for a podcast on what it really is like to be an Uber pilot during a pandemic. It’s really scary.

I spoke with Sergio Avedian, who is a main contributor at RideShareGuy.com, for a podcast on what it really is like to be an Uber pilot during a pandemic. It's really scary.

Have meals and food delivered

Online meal delivery companies such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Home Chef are seeing an increase in orders. It makes sense because we are all locked up and have to eat.

Even if you ordered online, human hands have assembled the boxes containing the meat, side dishes, vegetables, spices, instructions, etc. This advice is also your delivered grocery. According toCDC, there is no evidence that food can infect you. Health officials always urge people to clean packaging carefully and wash fruits and vegetables as a precaution.

When you receive your package, wear latex gloves and wipe the box with disinfectant wipes. Open the packaging outside and discard the box. If it is a long-life item, wipe it off with a disinfectant and place it in a safe place separate from the rest of your food. Let it sit for one to three days.

If your item is perishable, wipe the container with a disinfectant and immediately put it in the refrigerator. Try to isolate it from other items in your refrigerator. Wait one to three days, then wipe it again before opening it. All fresh ingredients such as fruits or vegetables should be thoroughly washed with soap immediately before storage and washed again before consumption.

If the item is something you should eat immediately, follow similar rules. Use latex gloves, disinfect the container it entered, and use clean cookware to transfer food to a clean plate or bowl. Throw away containers, plastic items, condiments and towels.



Coronavirus Freebies: The Companies That Distribute Free Stuff Now, And How To Get Them

In the wake of COVID-19, many companies are offering gifts and special offers. Free software from Google and Microsoft to buy one and get one for free at Olive Garden, companies are trying to help.





