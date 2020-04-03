Sara Bareilles says she had a coronavirus, she is now “ fully recovered ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sara Bareilles announced that she had contracted coronavirus.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter shared her diagnosis and recovery on her Instagram story on Thursday.

“I just wanted to register,” said Bareilles in the video, taking a walk outside. “I’m really calm right now and I will probably continue to be. Just take it all and have a lot of feelings like me.”

Then she shared that she had fought the virus.

“I had it, just so you know,” she announced. “I’m fully recovered, just so you know.”

Bareilles did not reveal more details about her time fighting the coronavirus, but noted that she “thinks of all the people going through this really difficult time and sending lots of love.”

She added that she “is really grateful for every easy breath and every day I walk around.”

The singer “Brave” is one of the many stars to have contracted the virus.

She joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju and more by publicly announcing their diagnoses.