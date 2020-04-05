Sarah Ferguson replies to Queen Elizabeth’s coronavirus address

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to queen elizabeth to follow her UK address regarding the coronavirus epidemic.

60 years Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew shared his thoughts on the speech on Instagram shortly after it aired on Sunday.

The message contained two photos: one of the Queen’s mid-address and one of the Royal Standard flag fluttering in the wind.

“Her Majesty’s words touched my heart and inspired us to never give up,” Ferguson wrote in the post. “To unite as we have done before. To never forget British humor and to remember … We should be reassured that even if we have more to endure, better days will come: we will be again with our friends; we will be with our families, we will see each other again. “

Widely known as “Fergie”, Ferguson has already spoken about the coronavirus, explaining on Twitter that she understood that the coronavirus was a warning from Mother Nature.

Hours before Ferguson’s former brother-in-law prince charles has been positive for COVID-19, she said, the world should have seen the current pandemic happen.

In his messages, Ferguson drew attention to previous warnings from Mother Nature.

“Mother Nature sent us to our rooms … like the spoiled children that we are. She gave us time and she warned us. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and flooding, she tried to warn us but in the end, she regained control, “Ferguson wrote with a photo of a courtyard and flowering trees.

The Duchess of York’s second tweet added a ray of hope by asking Twitter followers for answers.

“She sent us to our rooms and when she finishes cleaning up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How are we going to use this time? Xxxx.”

