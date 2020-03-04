Sask. RCMP members are investigating after joking about machine gun protesters

Saskatchewan RCMP members are waiting for the results of an internal investigation, as postings on the Facebook page included jokes that used machine gunners to crush protesters.

This post was posted on the Facebook page of Saskatchewan’s Mayor Jack Clay last week. This is a few days after protesters near the territory of Mohawk in Tiendinaga, Ontario. Fire along Canadian Railroad tracks.

“I love Canada,” said the article. “I love you, but I don’t like you now. I don’t understand you. I don’t understand what is happening with you now.

“I don’t know how some are still labeled as” Rights of peaceful assembly and protest “when they fit perfectly into the elements of the” mischief “crime. Very close to domestic terrorism. “

The written part of the post. (Jack Clay / Facebook)

The written part of the post ended with reference to Bob Ross, a late host of the painting instruction program at PBS.

“So I rely on Bob Ross’s gentle wisdom,” the article said. “Maybe he says we [the] What is happening in Canada. “

The post showed that Ross’s brush was pointing at the canvas. The caption reads: “… and a happy little machine gunner here.”

After this meme (without blurring) was posted on the Facebook page, Saskatchewan RCMP officers are conducting an internal investigation. (Jack Clay / Facebook)

“RCMP is kept at a high standard.”

An RCMP spokeswoman confirmed that the unit recognized the article on Clay’s page on Tuesday, at which point Clay became the focus of the RCMP Internal Code of Conduct survey.

Until the results of the investigation, the clay was transferred to a clerical position.

“As a Canadian national police, the RCMP is kept to a high standard by the public we serve,” a spokeswoman said.

The RCMP states that Clay will be working at the desk until the results of the internal code of conduct survey are available. (Submitted by RCMP)

Members’ actions, both on and off, must be in line with the RCMP’s Code of Conduct, added a spokesman.

“The RCMP understands that social media is an important part of the way we communicate in both our personal and professional lives,” said a spokesman. “[We take] Issues with employee cheating in all categories on social networking websites.

“It is important to note that comments on social media do not reflect any RCMP value.”

This is not the first time in recent years that Saskatchewan RCMP members have been scrutinized on social media posts on hot button topics.

February 2018-RCMP members wrote on Facebook that Boushie “ got something worthy of him ” after ju jury found innocent Gerald Stanley in Colten Boushie shooting dead Was.

Clay’s Facebook post appeared a few days after Canada’s public security minister Bill Blair warned protesters that they had burned tires around railroad tracks in Ontario as freight trains moved.

“I think it was terribly safe and inappropriate,” Blair added, encouraging people to comply with the law at the time.

‘Do your job! ‘

Police were pressured by protesters to arrest demonstrators during the recent blockade of weeks. The blockade was installed to support another demonstration in BC. For pipeline construction projects.

Two weeks ago, during a short-lived and peaceful demonstration in Saskatoon, angry rebels repeatedly ordered Saskatoon police to arrest demonstrators. “Do your job!” The man shouted just a few feet away from the policeman.

FSIN under investigation

The Sovereign Aboriginal League, representing Saskatchewan’s indigenous peoples, said on Wednesday that it was aware of the post but was not yet ready to comment.

“Canadians, we hope to get out of this stage soon,” said another line in the post. “Perhaps the next election. Maybe it will help, but I certainly have no answer.”

CBC News contacted Clay for comment.