Saudi Arabia pledges $ 500 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia pledged $ 500 million to fight the coronavirus a crisis that has infected more than 2 million people and killed at least 144,000 people worldwide, the nation in the Middle East announced on Thursday.

The current G20 leader, the kingdom, has also called on other countries, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to help fill an $ 8 billion funding gap that he says is needed to tackle the growing pandemic.

The Saudi government said in a statement that it would allocate $ 150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $ 150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations and $ 200 million to other organizations. and health programs.

The funds are expected to finance emergency and preparedness interventions, as well as the development and deployment of new diagnostics, therapies and vaccines.

Saudi Arabia said the commitment will also meet international surveillance and coordination needs and ensure an adequate supply of protective equipment for health workers, the statement said.

At a virtual meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, held on Thursday, its finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said the country was in a strong position due to its financial situation and strong reserves.

Finance Minister added at the meeting that the priorities of the Saudi government will be to provide economic support to those affected by the virus, as well as provide resources to its health system, news agency reported on Friday. Saudi public SPA. Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 6,380 cases of coronavirus and at least 83 deaths at the start of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.