SC man lied on positive coronavirus test for paid vacation

A Caroline from the south man facing charges after being accused of forging a doctor’s note that he had tested positive coronavirus and present it to his employer who closed for five days for disinfection.

Jeffrey Travis Long, 31, was arrested Thursday in Spartanburg County and charged with breaching the peace and falsification, Fox carolina reported Friday.

The doctor’s note indicates that Long has tested positive for COVID-19 and could return to work in two weeks on March 27 after a new test, the station said.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the Sitel call center where Long worked was in Inman.

“It’s bad enough that everyone’s life has been turned upside down just by trying to stay safe and get a head start here and get this coronavirus under control without someone causing a massive panic”, said Wright at a press conference on Thursday.

He said he couldn’t imagine the stress Long had caused his co-workers and his employer.

“It seems to me that this guy just wanted two weeks of paid vacation but we’re going to give him some time at the California hotel,” said Wright.

Sitel reopened the call center on Wednesday, Fox Carolina said.

Sitel said in a statement that Long had been laid off.

South Carolina had 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death on Friday afternoon.