Scammers take advantage of COVID-19 fears, police warn

Ontario police are warning the public of the presence of a dozen common scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OPP said in a statement that fraudsters “take advantage of citizens’ fear” for their own gain and that they do it in various ways.

Here are some of the widespread scams that the OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center (CAFC) warn on Wednesday:

Companies offering false COVID-19 tests and selling unproven drugs to treat symptoms.

Scammers impersonate the Public Health Agency of Canada to steal personal information and credit card numbers.

Cleaning companies that claim to clean their ducts can protect people from COVID-19.

The OPP says that in most cases, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of people’s sense of urgency. In a scam, the authors pose as local or provincial hydroelectric companies threatening to cut the power during the pandemic due to non-payment.

In another scam, people are informed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asked to provide their health and credit card numbers to fill a prescription.

“Whether it’s fake government, health care or research companies, unsolicited calls, emails and text messages giving medical advice or requesting urgent personal information, scammers are looking for information on you during these times, “police said in the release.

The CAFC has been warning Canadians for weeks to stop and think before sharing personal information over the phone or online. The RCMP, on the other hand, advises people to check with friends, family or official government websites before offering information.

Here are some key facts to protect yourself from scams:

Only hospitals and public health agencies are allowed to do coronavirus testing and will not charge. No other test is authentic or guaranteed.

Real public health officials will not ask you for your credit card information.

If you are interested in making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross or a similar charity, visit their official website rather than replying to a text message claiming to belong to the organization.

