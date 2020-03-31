Scary profile of the coronavirus: who is most likely to die from COVID-19?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As coronavirus tears around the world, public health professionals and medical experts are struggling to solve the many mysteries surrounding who the new disease hits hardest, and to profile who is most likely to be infected , who is most likely to need intensive care, and who is most likely to succumb to the officially named COVID-19.

“If you are immunocompromised, like being treated for cancer or having recently been treated or even surviving cancer, you are at greater risk of getting the virus and doing it wrong,” Dr. John told Fox News. Whyte, chief medical officer of WebMD. “Patients with diabetes and heart disease do worse when they are infected. Also, if you have lung problems such as severe asthma, you are also at greater risk.”

“Too much alcohol can also contribute to difficulties in fighting infection,” said Whyte. “Diabetes, heart disease, kidney and liver problems, respiratory disease and even severe obesity can make healing much more difficult if you get the virus.”

A preliminary study from the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain – a country with more than 94,000 cases and some 8,300 confirmed deaths – shows that slightly more men are infected, around 52% compared to 48%. However, the analysis showed that the number of men who died was almost double that of their female counterparts.

Thereafter, hormones could also be a factor. According to a 2017 review by the University of Iowa and published in the Journal of Immunology, mice infected with the SARS virus – with genetically related coronavirus – males were more likely to die, and female mice who had their ovaries removed have always experienced soaring death rates, estrogen is believed to be an insulating mechanism.

Dr. Summer McGee, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven, acknowledged that, although it remains to be proven, a working theory is that estrogen works again as a protective against the coronavirus.

“It will probably take a year or more before we understand how our genetics and behaviors have protected us or put us at greater risk with COVID-19,” added McGee. “Other than social distancing behavior, of course. We know it works.”

Since the start of the epidemic, which appeared in China at the end of last year and has been rapidly spreading around the world in recent months, the evidence points to the powerful influence of previous diseases and underlying conditions on morbidity rates or making a critical case.

The Spanish study also points out that 74% of patients who died or required intensive care suffered from health problems, and 90% of the deaths concerned people over 70 years of age.

And indeed, the older an individual, the higher his risk of dying from a coronavirus.

“Older demographics are more prone to all diseases, as we already know. This makes sense given that they have been weakened for several decades by various things, and the body cannot handle so many things before the final burden comes and finishes the job – causing death, “noted Troy Casey, health and wellness practitioner. “In addition to age, other factors that make you more prone to die or become critical are nutrition, hydration, sleep and movement.”

A first report from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that the main underlying factor of severity and death was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, hypertension and cancer.

High blood pressure has also been cited as an existing health problem among severely affected people because it dulls the ability of white blood cells to fight infections.

In the United States, more than 34 million people – about 10.5% of the population – have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association notes that about 46% of American adults suffer from high blood pressure.

A morbidity and mortality report released by the CDC on Tuesday also highlighted conditions relating to “neurological disorders, neurological development or intellectual disability” as risk factors for potentially fatal coronavirus cases.

Policy and health care professionals want to know who is most vulnerable and who is not and who is most at risk of disastrous consequences so that policies and medical responses can be properly formulated.

Exploratory reports also point to a range of lifestyle factors, including smoking.

“It is generally believed that vaping and smoking increase the risk of death from COVID-19. Those who stop smoking are also at risk due to previous lung damage, and even second-hand smoke could be a lung irritant that makes you more vulnerable” said McGee. “In general, the healthier you are, the stronger your immune system and the less likely you are to die from COVID-19. Of course, there are many exceptions to this rule when we see younger, healthy people ventilated and dying from COVID for reasons we don’t yet understand. “

Obesity has also increased cause for concern these last weeks. The American College of Cardiology this month listed it as a high risk factor. CDC numbers put the national level of obesity at 42.4%, which means that about 140 million people in the United States are affected.

According to Dr. Mark Lazarovich, founder and CEO of the medical solutions company REMmedy, the obese immune system is now considered not to have the same infection-fighting potential as that of a healthy weight.

“In addition, obesity is also a risk of autoimmune disease and asthma,” he said, noting that those most at risk for serious disease are also those who take immunosuppressive drugs for chronic diseases. “Rheumatologic (conditions) like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, these are often managed with biological agents, which can reduce the ability of the immune system to fight infections.”

Lazarovich also hypothesized that the immune system of cancer patients is already compromised, but many anti-cancer agents can further reduce resistance to infections and patients on systemic oral or intravenous steroids – not inhaled for asthma – may have degrees of immunosuppression depending on the dose they take.

“The higher the dose, the stronger the suppression,” he said. “The length of treatment also has an effect. Those on long-term systemic steroids are more likely to be immunosuppressed.”

The notion of blood type was also brought to light in the midst of the ever-increasing outbreak. Research conducted in Wuhan, published on Medrxiv.org, comparing blood groups, has pointed out that people of type A blood may be more vulnerable to the pathogen, while those of type O blood may be more resistant. Type O patients represented a smaller proportion of those infected and killed by the coronavirus.

However, medical experts based in the United States quickly pointed out that these results had not yet been reproduced or peer-reviewed.

“You also have to consider the environment, where you live certainly plays a role,” said Dr. Attila Hertelendy, professor of emergency and disaster management at Georgetown University. “And I would say that health care workers, paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement are much more at risk than the rest of the population.”

But given that the coronavirus is new, and therefore nobody was immune, experts are still months away from drawing firm conclusions on who is most prone to attack violently, and which cases were originally seen as medical outliers – such as the death of healthy young people – are becoming more and more common, making the profiling process even more obscure.

“We are just beginning to look at these markers. In some ways, we need to look at those who were young and otherwise healthy who died from the disease as well as the elderly with co-morbidities,” said Whyte. “Certain types of receptors in the lungs may contain useful information. Other scientists have suggested that we need to look at the genetics of blood clotting, or the number of certain interleukins, which may be markers of inflammation. We have need more time and data to build a useful profile. “

