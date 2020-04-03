Scheer says Conservatives will not hesitate to criticize government’s COVID-19 response

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Friday that a “Team Canada” approach to the COVID-19 crisis does not mean that the Liberal government’s response to the pandemic should be free from criticism.

“Taking a Team Canada approach does not mean difficult questions or monitoring. In fact, it is the opposite,” said Mr. Scheer, while promising to offer “constructive solutions” and “report errors “which need to be corrected.

Scheer said the opposition is concerned about some of the measures the government has announced so far, citing the possibility that the wage subsidy to businesses will take too long to arrive and will not be large enough.

The Saskatchewan member said that the federal government should release internal projections on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severity of the virus.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford And His Health Officials Released Figures Friday That Suggest between 3,000 and 15,000 Ontarians will die from COVID-19 even with aggressive public health measures. The death toll could have been closer to 100,000 if the province had taken no action, said provincial public health officials.

Other countries, including the United States, have proposed models of how many they believe will be hospitalized and how many will die from a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 150 Canadians while infecting thousands more.

“Mr. Trudeau should be open and transparent with Canadians,” said Scheer, adding that there should be regular and weekly updates on Canada’s ability to respond to the pandemic with reliable data on the number of hospital beds available, number of health professionals ready to work and how many gloves and ventilators are available.

“Do we have enough supplies for the different scenarios that the government has modeled?” Asked Scheer. “Mr. Trudeau says his government is guided by the evidence. So it’s time to release the evidence.”

Models that have been released in other countries are inherently imprecise, given the changing and unpredictable nature of COVID-19. But they did educate policy makers on the best way to fight the virus.

US President Donald Trump has promised to pursue a partial national shutdown until the end of April after health officials showed him models suggesting that up to 200,000 people would die, even with strict social distancing measures in place .

The data also prompted Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, to finally issue a house arrest order on Tuesday. The workload in this state has increased sharply in recent days.

When asked on Friday why Ottawa had not yet released its modeling on the duration and severity of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the data was not yet ready.

“We must ensure that the projections we publish are based on the most accurate, deepest and best collected information,” said Trudeau.

“We are working with the provinces to be able to build a robust model to provide the projections that people want to see.”

GST Refunds: Scheer

Scheer also presented policy proposals on Friday that he said would help businesses weather the economic disruption, including a refund of all GST payments they paid to Ottawa in the past six months.

He says that it is an easy solution to implement and which would make it possible to immediately pay money to companies facing a cash crisis.

The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy, the government’s plan to cut wages by up to 75 percent, could take up to six weeks to be implemented.

Scheer said that some companies will fall back before they can get this grant from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Watch: Scheer proposes no tax hikes and virtual Commons to hold government to account

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer met with journalists in Regina on Friday. 0:46

He also said that parliament should start meeting regularly by videoconference so that the opposition can challenge the government while maintaining social distance.

He said more frequent calling of Parliament would avoid a repetition of what he calls a liberal “takeover” – proposed provisions added to the federal aid bill COVID-19 that would have given cabinet powers extraordinary for borrowing and spending without parliamentary approval. The government finally changed the taxation and spending powers it asked of the opposition parties.

“We would like more parliamentary accountability. We think it helps the government to make better decisions. We have to make it good for all Canadians. As a country, we have to do it right”, said Mr. Scheer.

“Where there are gaps, where there are gaps, we need to identify them as quickly as possible and come up with solutions to fix them as well.”

Scheer renewed his call to Ottawa to cancel the carbon tax, a common political goal for the opposition Conservatives. He said the tax is “an additional cost and a barrier to investment” in the besieged oil sector and that it “makes life less affordable for all Canadians”.

Asked about the prospect of removing the carbon tax hike that came into effect on April 1, Trudeau said that most families are refunded the carbon tax at the time of taxation. He said the fight against climate change continues during a pandemic.

“This is something that we will continue to do because we know that we have to do things to make sure that we support families both in ordinary times and in difficult times and that we continue to fight against climate change, which remains even in times of immediate crisis and pandemic, “said Trudeau on Monday.

The price of oil has dropped in recent weeks due to the economic disruption of the pandemic and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the agreement that controls a substantial part of the world’s oil supply. , sell more oil when demand is low.

The move pushed oil prices in North America to levels not seen in decades, threatening the viability of some businesses.

Pump prices also fell sharply.