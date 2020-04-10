Schiff, Feinstein and Harris officially propose a 9/11 style commission to probe the response of coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris on Friday announced a law that would create a bipartisan Style Commission 9/11 to probe the federal government’s response to the US coronavirus pandemic

Schiff, D-Calif., Officially introduced a bill in the House that would establish the bipartisan commission, while Feinstein, D-Calif., And Harris, D-Calif., Said they planned to table a bill complementary law to the Senate.

SCHIFF PROPOSES A 9/11 STYLE COMMISSION, WITH SUBPOENA POWER, TO PROBE ON THE RESPONSE OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

The commission, according to the three Democrats, “will examine the state of preparedness of the US government before this pandemic, the federal government’s response to it, and will provide recommendations to improve our ability to respond and recover from future epidemics, epidemics and pandemics “. The commission will also examine the preparation and response of local and state governments.

The commission is modeled after the September 11 Commission, which was formed following the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

“It is clear that a full and authoritative review will be necessary, not as a political exercise to blame the fault, but to learn from our mistakes in order to prevent history from repeating itself tragically,” said Schiff in a press release on Friday. “Over the past week, I have spoken with my colleagues, former Commissioners and experts, and I have incorporated a number of their strong recommendations into this legislation, and I will continue to work with other Members interested in this crucial question to reach a consensus in the weeks and months to come. “

Schiff first announced plans to introduce a commission last month. Schiff announced last week that the commission would have the power to “compel the cooperation of the witnesses concerned”.

“The coronavirus has shown how unprepared and slow we are to respond to a major epidemic. And this lack of preparation has put lives at risk, “said Feinstein in a statement on Friday. “We weren’t able to speed up testing, we didn’t have enough safety equipment for doctors and nurses, and we didn’t have any sort of consistent federal guidelines for states and cities. We know this will not be the last epidemic, so a September 11 Commission style panel is needed to correct these mistakes in the future and apply the lessons of this pandemic to future crises. “

“The federal government was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis, let alone both,” said Harris on Friday. “The commission must take a holistic approach to surveillance, and cannot leave aside an analysis of the disturbing disparity in prevention and health outcomes in the black community.”

TRUMP WITHDRAWS GENERAL INSPECTOR TO MONITOR CORONAVIRUS STIMULATION FUNDS

The commission, according to Democratic lawmakers, would be made up of 10 members, with “the same partisan balance as the commissioners of September 11”, and would provide “complete accounting to the President, Congress and the American people” regarding the coronavirus epidemic, and how federal, state, local and private governments have responded to the crisis.

The commission would hold public hearings and events to obtain information and, as Schiff suggested last week, would have “subpoena power” to compel cooperation from federal, state and local governments.

The commission, however, should not be created until February 2021 “hopefully after the pandemic ends and after the presidential election,” they said.

The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Announced last week that she would create a separate House committee to oversee the administration’s response to the coronavirus, chaired by the representative James Clyburn DS.C.

Pelosi said the committee is designed to address “here and now,” specifically regarding the allocation of the historic amount of federal funds for economic recovery, and compared it to the committee chaired by the former senator. Harry Truman in 1941 to investigate waste, fraud and abuse of defense spending at the start of World War II.

“With more than $ 2 trillion in emergency aid, we need to make sure that those dollars are spent with care and efficiency,” said Pelosi of the massive stimulus bill that Congress has already passed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi and Schiff, who led the Democrats’ impeachment efforts, have been criticized by the GOP for their plans when they feared they would be used to prosecute the Trump administration.

“His collusion hoax in Russia has failed, his scam in Ukraine has failed and his efforts to cover up FISA abuses have failed,” Republican intelligence committee ranking representative Devin Nunes, R-California told Fox News , when Schiff launched the commission for the first time. “So Schiff launches yet another stupid move to justify his endless media relations operation.”

President Trump, reacting last week to Pelosi’s announcement, said: “It’s the witch hunt after the witch hunt after the witch hunt. And finally, it’s the people who hunt witches who lose – and they lost a lot. And now is not the time. to hunt witches. “

Meanwhile, Trump this week dismissed Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, who was responsible for monitoring the coronavirus economic relief plan. The President temporarily appointed the Inspector General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to monitor the implementation of the new law.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Criticized the President for removing Fine from his post.

“President Trump is abusing the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate honest and independent officials because they are ready to tell the truth in power and because he is so clearly afraid of strong surveillance,” Schumer said in a statement. communicated.

However, a Congressional Monitoring Commission and other positions have been created to oversee the spending of the Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.