Schiff proposes coronavirus commission, with subpoena, to probe response to pandemic

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff on Friday proposed the creation of a bipartisan party commission, with a subpoena, to investigate the response to the coronavirus pandemic by the Trump administration and other levels of government.

Schiff, D-Calif., Had floated creating a “9/11 style commission” to review the actions of the administration earlier this week, but started rolling out a bill on Friday.

Schiff’s commission would include 10 legislators to examine the state of preparedness for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic – and provide recommendations to “improve our ability to respond and recover from future epidemics, epidemics and pandemics, “the office said on Friday.

The legislation, according to his office, “closely mirrors” the September 11 Commission where members of Congress, experts and current and former officials have examined the treatment and response of the Bush administration.

“After Pearl Harbor on September 11, and many important events in American history, independent bipartisan commissions were created to provide a full account of what happened, what we did well and and what we can do to better protect the country in the future, “said Schiff in a statement on Friday. “Although we are still in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, there is no doubt that such a comprehensive and authoritative review will be necessary.”

Schiff has already been criticized for his proposal, the Republican Republican Ranking Committee Devin Nunes accusing him of a “stupid blow”.

“His collusion hoax in Russia failed, his scam in Ukraine failed and his efforts to cover up FISA abuses failed,” Nunes, R-Calif., Told Fox News Wednesday when Schiff launched the commission for the first time. “So Schiff launches yet another stupid move to justify his endless media relations operation.”

Schiff has conducted several Trump-focused polls, including the investigation into the removal of the House and inquiries into the collusion of presidential campaign members with Russia to influence the 2016 elections, the President’s financial transactions and more .

But Schiff insisted on Friday: “It is not an exercise in blaming or scoring political points, but something that the American people should rightly expect from their government as an exercise in accountability.”

The commission, said Schiff, would hold public hearings and events to obtain information and “educate the public”, and would also have subpoena power to “coerce the cooperation of the witnesses concerned”.

Schiff said the commission would not be created until February 2021, “hopefully after the pandemic ends and after the presidential election.”

Schiff’s announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Announced Thursday that she will create a separate House committee to oversee the administration’s response to the coronavirus, chaired by the representative James Clyburn DS.C.

Pelosi said the committee she formed is designed to address “here and now”, specifically regarding the allocation of the historic amount of federal funds for economic recovery, and compared it to the committee chaired by the former senator. Harry Truman in 1941 to investigate waste, fraud and abuse of defense spending at the start of World War II.

“With more than $ 2 trillion in emergency aid, we need to make sure that those dollars are spent with care and efficiency,” said Pelosi of the massive stimulus bill that Congress has already passed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

TRUMP SLAMS ‘PARTISAN’ PROBES AFTER PELOSI ANNOUNCES THE CORONAVIRUS COMMITTEE: ‘HERE WE’RE GOING AGAIN’

President Trump castigated Pelosi and the House Democrats for another “witch hunt”.

“It’s the witch hunt after the witch hunt after the witch hunt,” Trump said Thursday. “And, in the end, it is the people who hunt witches who lose — and they have lost a lot. And now is not the time to hunt witches.

“It is time to defeat this enemy. Conducting partisan investigations during a pandemic is a huge waste of vital resources, time, and attention,” said Trump. “poll numbers, because that’s all they do, because everyone knows it’s ridiculous.”

Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.