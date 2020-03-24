Schumer says Senate bill will cover 4 months lost wages for workers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Announced Tuesday that lawmakers are close to reaching an agreement on a nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus package intended to address the widespread health and economic problems created by the coronavirus epidemic, and that an agreement could be reached “within the next few hours”.

Fresh from what he said was a “very productive meeting” with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Congress liaison Eric Ueland and White House Acting Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Schumer said. reported on progress which he said includes getting workers four months’ full wages if companies can no longer afford to keep them.

“It is a great plan,” Schumer said in the Senate Tuesday. “What that says is that if you lose your job in this crisis, you can be put on leave by your employer. This means you can stay on that employer’s work list; if you have benefits Health with the employer, you can continue to get them. But more importantly, the federal government will pay your wages – your full wages – for four months now. “

Schumer said the aid – which he called “unemployment insurance on steroids” – is essential because not only will it protect workers, but it will help companies recover more easily after the crisis ends.

The Democratic leader also highlighted his party’s efforts to get more funding for hospitals, particularly so that they can get additional beds, masks and ventilators.

A point of contention was $ 500 billion for secured loans to large industries. Schumer said he works to ensure oversight and transparency of any “bailout” funds given to companies.

Sunday and Monday, when the Democrats refused to move forward on the bill, they were accused of trying to insert provisions unrelated to the epidemic in the package. Schumer claimed that this was not the case at present.

“We are not looking for things unrelated to this crisis, and I do not think they are in this package,” he said.

The House Democrats bill, however, is another matter, and it is unclear how the two chambers could reconcile huge differences between their laws.

The leaders of the two sides continue to settle a final deal, but Schumer remained optimistic that it could be done by the end of the day.

“Among the few outstanding issues, I don’t see any that cannot be resolved in the next few hours,” he said.

