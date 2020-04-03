Schumer sues MSNBC for criticizing Trump for criticizing him: “I’m just dismayed”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer was dismayed Thursday evening after receiving a letter in which President Trump accused him of being a “bad” senator and claimed that Schumer was vulnerable to a major challenge from his own party.

“No wonder the AOC[USrepresentative[USRep[NOUSreprésentant[USRepAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez]and others are considering running against you in primary school. If they did, they would likely win, “wrote Trump.

The president’s letter was apparent retaliation after Schumer wrote to the White House earlier today, criticizing Trump’s treatment of the coronavirus epidemic. The Democrat responded in an appearance on MSNBC.

TRUMP WITHDRAWN FROM SCHUMER ON CRITICISM OF CORONAVIRUS: “NO WONDERFUL AOC THINKS OF RUNNING AGAINST YOU”

“I’m just dismayed,” said Schumer on the Liberal network. “I say to the president, ‘Just stop the meanness. People die. And so, President Trump, we need leadership, we need to get the job done. Stop the meanness. Let’s do it. Let’s roll up our sleeves. I sent the letter with the best of intentions, trying to improve a very bad situation. “

Schumer represents New York, which has become the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States with nearly 93,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 2,300 deaths Thursday evening. These two figures were much higher than any other state.

Schumer told MSNBC host Chris Hayes that he had written to the president in hopes of convincing him to implement a more centralized plan to distribute medical supplies across the country, rather than allowing states to ‘develop their own plans, as Trump preferred.

Democrats and other critics have said that Trump’s state plan has caused delivery delays, price hikes as states compete for supplies, and other issues.

“So this morning I sent a letter to the president and said,” Why don’t you invoke Defense Production Act and put up a military? “Said Schumer.” Someone who knows command and control, someone who knows logistics, someone who knows quarter-mastering – not only to requisition factories and supply chains to make things that we need, that we desperately need, but also to distribute it to the places that are most needed. “

Schumer said the country’s 50 governors found themselves “chasing and pecking” medical supplies for lack of a federal plan for acquisition and distribution.

“I spoke to the president late this afternoon and explained it,” added the senator, “and the result is this letter.”

But in his letter, Trump stressed to Schumer that the Defense Production Act “was used in a consistent manner” by him and his team – although the companies honored the administration’s demands “without even a formal notice. “

Trump also alleged that Schumer “chose to ignore” the appointment of Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, who is “in charge of purchasing” and “distributing” medical supplies.

The president also targeted New York, accusing the state of being ill-prepared to deal with the virus.

“We have given New York a lot, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, etc.,” wrote Trump. “You should have prepared New York much better than you, as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday that New York is way behind in its fight against the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“As you know, the federal government is only support for state governments,” said Trump. “Unfortunately, your state needed a lot more support than most of the others.”

Trump has also accused Democrats of focusing on impeachment rather than the virus that spread to China months ago.

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous indictment hoax, which went on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll count),” wrote Trump, “and instead focused on helping the people of New York, so New York was not so completely ill-prepared for “the invisible enemy.”

Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this story.