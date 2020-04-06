Schumer urges White House to appoint tsar to oversee production and distribution of coronavirus supplies

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Trump’s new Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, discussed the appointment of a Czar to oversee production and the distribution of medical supplies and equipment to fight the new coronavirus, Fox News learned.

Schumer, D-N.Y. And Meadows spoke on the phone Sunday evening of the federal response to COVID-19, particularly with regard to the efforts of the administration in New York, which has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States.

TRUMP CALLS TO SEND FANS DIRECTLY TO HOSPITALS

A source close to the phone call told Fox News that Schumer had urged Meadows to ask the president to fully invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to order manufacturers to make certain equipment needed in the United States to deal with a crisis, be it a war or a pandemic, in order to “promote national defense”.

Schumer also urged Meadows to convince the president to appoint someone in his administration as Tsar to oversee the production and distribution of essential supplies, as many Democrats and some in the media have criticized the Trump administration’s efforts as disorganized.

Schumer requested that a senior military official be tasked with these responsibilities for most of the past week and even spoke directly with President and Vice-President Pence about this. His call with Meadows on Sunday evening, however, was the first time that he proposed specific names of potential officials to assume this role.

Schumer proposed the former vice-president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva; former Vice-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Commander of NORTHCOM, Admiral Sandy Winnefeld; and Vice Admiral Mark Harnitchek, who was director of the Defense Logistics Agency.

MEADOWS RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS AND STARTS AS WHITE HOUSE STAFF

Last week, the president mocked Schumer’s proposals.

“Someone please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we have a soldier in charge of the distribution of goods, a very talented admiral, in fact, “Trump said on Thursday.

In late February, the President appointed Rear Admiral John Polowcyzk, a senior Navy officer, to lead the FEMA coronavirus supply chain.

Polowcyzk heads the supply chain task force, which is made up of both FEMA and officials from the Department of Health and Human Services. The main effort of the task force is to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other essential resources requested by states and localities. The task force is working to bridge the gap between the private sector and the federal government.

The task force also focuses on accelerating manufacturing, expanding the industry and helping manufacturers re-tool assembly lines to produce the new products needed to fight the virus, and allocating resources to ensure that the right quantities arrive in the right places.

It is unclear whether the president will consider Schumer’s proposal and what a “tsar” would do differently from Polowczyk and his task force.

Schumer’s negotiations with the White House come amid criticism that the federal government has failed to act quickly enough to provide states and hospitals with the supplies and PPE needed by healthcare professionals.

Trump has recruited large companies, such as Ford Motor Company and General Motors, to manufacture the tens of thousands of ventilators that hospitals across the country need for patients with serious complications from COVID-19 – as well as working with Walmart and d ” other supply companies for PPE for those on the front line.

On Monday morning, the United States reported more than 337,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 9,600 deaths.

John Roberts of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.