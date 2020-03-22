Schumer wants ethical surveys on sales of pre-coronavirus stocks by Burr, Feinstein and others

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Saturday that there should be ethical polls on Sens’s pre-coronavirus stock sales. Richard Burr, Dianne Feinstein and others, warning of an “appearance” of conflict of interest.

Schumer, DN.Y., called for inquiries into MSNBC Saturday after Burr, RN.C., Feinstein, D-Calif., As well as Sens. James Inhofe, R-Okla., And Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga. , were struck by allegations of the sale of large quantities of stocks before the coronavirus crisis hit Wall Street.

BURR SEEKS AN ETHICAL REVIEW OF ITS STOCK SALES DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

“The answer, in a nutshell, is yes. There should be and there will be, “said Schumer on MSNBC. “I have no stocks. I think it is a very bad idea for senators to own stocks.”

He added, “There is a conflict or an appearance of conflict, and one of the things we need with the public is a certain level of trust. It’s pretty low right now. “

Schumer said that lawmakers who hold shares and “benefit from something that no one else can” diminish public confidence in government.

“It is fair, the American people have even less confidence in the government, and at a time like this, the American people need to have faith,” said Schumer.

Schumer’s calls for an ethical inquiry come after Burr himself asked for an ethical review of his own conduct after it turned out that he had dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks as the crisis approached COVID-19.

“I relied solely on public information to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13,” Burr said in a statement on Friday. “Specifically, I followed CNBC’s daily health and science reports closely from its offices in Asia at the time.

He added: “Understanding the assumption that many could do in hindsight, however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a full review of the matter in a transparent manner . “

Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, used more than 30 transactions to transfer between $ 628,000 and $ 1.72 million on February 13, according to ProPublica.

Meanwhile, Feinstein, who is the best Democrat on the Senate Judiciary, and her husband are said to have sold between $ 1.5 million and $ 6 million in shares to Californian biotech company Allogene Therapeutics between January 31 and 18. February, reported the New York Times.

Feinstein spokesperson Tom Mentzer denied any wrongdoing, saying “all of Senator Feinstein’s assets are in a blind trust” and “that she has no involvement in her husband’s financial decisions.”

DOUG COLLINS “SICK” BY LOEFFLER STOCK ALLEGATIONS

But Senator Kelly Loefller and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher, president of the New York Stock Exchange, sold stocks on January 24 – the same day, she attended a briefing by two members of the president’s coronavirus task force. Trump, according to a Daily Report on the Beast.

Between that day and February 14, the couple sold shares worth between $ 1.2 million and $ 3.1 million, the report said. In addition to sales, they also bought inventory from a software maker that helps people work from home – just before millions of Americans were forced to leave their offices due to the epidemic, according to the report.

Loeffler, however, retaliated on Friday, denying the allegations and saying they were “absolutely false”.

“If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that have been filed, you will notice below that I am not informed of my transactions until after they have occurred – several weeks,” Loeffler explained on “News America” From Fox News. “

“So certainly, these transactions – at least on my behalf – were a mix of purchases and sales. Very routine for my wallet,” she said.

Meanwhile, Senator James Inhofe, R-Okla., Sold up to $ 400,000 in stock on January 27 in companies such as PayPal, Apple and real estate company Brookfield Asset Management, The New York Times reported.

But Inhofe backed off in a statement saying he was not at a briefing in late January and, moreover, has no involvement in investment choices.

“The New York Times allegations are completely baseless and 100% false. I was not at the January 24 briefing. I was meeting pro-life Oklahoma children here for the March for Life and the new candidate for the US Embassy in Tanzania, “said Inhofe in a statement. “I have no involvement in my investment decisions. In December 2018, shortly after becoming chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I asked my financial advisor to withdraw from all the stocks and place them in mutual funds to avoid any appearance of controversy. My advisor has been doing this faithfully since that time and I am not aware of any transactions or consulted. “

If the allegations against the senators are true, that they used internal information in Congress for the benefit of their equity portfolios, they could have violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, also known as the STOCK Act, adopted in 2012, which makes it illegal for members of Congress to engage in insider trading.

When asked if an ethics investigation would take place, a source close to the Senate, the Republican President, referred Fox News to the ethics committee.

The Senate ethics committee did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request to comment if the panel would investigate the alleged conduct of the senators.

The Dow Industrial Average fell this week in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, falling to a point below 20,000, canceling out all of the Trump era gains. By Friday morning, the Dow had recovered the 20,000 mark. But by the end of Friday, the Dow Jones was back in the 19,000 range.