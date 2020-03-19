Scientists discover new cousin chlamydia at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean

Scientists have discovered a new type of bacteria linked to chlamydia deep beneath the Arctic Ocean – but say it’s not a concern.

“You don’t have to worry about swimming in the ocean,” said Jennah Dharamshi, a doctoral student at Uppsala University in Sweden.

Dharamshi, a native of Markham, Ontario, is the main author of a new study published in Current Biology. It details how researchers from Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands discovered several groups of chlamydiae (members of a bacterial phylum) in the sediments of the ocean floor.

One of them is a distant relative of the type of bacteria that causes the sexually transmitted infection chlamydia.

Dharamshi said studying the bacteria linked to chlamydia could help scientists understand how it came to infect humans and other animals and what characteristics make microbes dangerous to humans.

“The common ancestor of these chlamydiae and the STD probably existed millions of years ago,” she said.

Jennah Dharamshi, from Markham, Ontario, is a doctoral student at Uppsala University in Sweden and the main author of a new study on the discovery of bacteria linked to chlamydia deep in the Arctic Ocean. (Submitted by Jennah Dharamshi)

Dharamshi said he was surprised at the amount of chlamydia they found in the sediment samples.

“They are considered rare members of the microbial community.”

Chlamydiae represented up to 43% of the bacteria found and there were 163 different species. One of the groups of chlamydiae has been classified as a new order of bacteria.

Dharamshi said the discovery indicates that chlamydiae have a greater environmental impact than previously thought.

“There is so much more microbial diversity left to explore and so much that we don’t know yet.”

Study co-author Steffen L Jørgensen is surrounded by sediment cores in the basic storage facility at the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Bergen. (Eivind Senneseth)

The bacteria was found in ocean bottom sediments collected near Loki Castle – a field of five active hydrothermal vents of “black smoker” located about 2.35 kilometers below the ocean on the arctic mid-ocean ridge between Norway and Iceland.

“The hope is that by going into these different and more extreme environments, we may be able to discover different new things that can help us learn about evolution,” said Dharamshi.

Researchers were also surprised to find the chlamydiae up to nine meters below the ocean floor. This is because all of the studied members of this bacterial group depend on a host to survive – from humans to amoebas – but there is none in the oxygen-free environment of the ocean.

Dharamshi said they are currently studying the metabolism of one of the most abundantly found chlamydia groups to try to understand how it survives there.