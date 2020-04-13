Scientists have warned not to handle bats to avoid transmitting COVID-19 to millions of flying mammals in North America

Biologists and wildlife rehabilitation volunteers are cautioned not to handle bats during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the possibility of infecting millions of flying mammals in North America.

The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is about to recommend the suspension of field work involving bats, said University of Winnipeg biologist Craig Willis, one of the disease experts wildlife who developed this new board.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made a similar recommendation to American bat biologists.

Although the risk of an infected biologist transmitting COVID-19 to a bat is low, the result would be disastrous, said Willis.

The fear is that millions of North American bats could become hosts for COVID-19, which is caused by a coronavirus similar to those found in Asian bats, he said.

“Even if the risk is low, I think the consequences for public health but also for the conservation of bats and the opinion of people on bats would not be great. So people are just be very careful, “said Willis in an interview.

“We know that this virus can infect a range of species, or at least it appears that way. The question is of course … if it was reflected in bats or other wild animals, we would end up with another tank of wildlife which could in turn, pass it on to people.

“It would make its eradication from North America, or Europe for that matter, extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

A large brown bat is suspended in a hibernaculum. Craig Willis, professor of biology at the University of Winnipeg, who studies and tracks bats, asks the public to help researchers monitor bat populations in the spring and summer. (Mary-Anne Collis)

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has genetic similarities to a coronavirus found in Asian horseshoe bats.

The theory is that these bats have transmitted the virus to another species, where it has evolved into the microorganism that has so far killed over 100,000 people and made more than a million sick.

“We may never really know where this thing comes from,” said Willis.

Nevertheless, he said that it is very likely that North American bat species, such as the little brown bat, could carry this new coronavirus.

“We know that our bats in North America carry coronaviruses, as do many other species. But this news that makes so many people sick and causes such problems for our public health system – this one n is definitely not in our bats, “he said. said.

“But there are other viruses that are in all kinds of wildlife and I think one of the things that has happened in my career is that we have started to recognize that people who study wildlife probably should do a little better protective gear when working with our animals. “

The shortage of gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers means that the equipment should not be used by biologists at this time.

“It is very important to keep it on reserve for our front line public health workers. So this is also one of the reasons why we recommend not handling the bats at this time,” said Willis.

A bat with white nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has killed millions of bats in North America. Researchers have discovered that the fungus can weaken bats’ robust immune systems and allow them to spread more viruses. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The new coronavirus may not hurt a healthy North American bat, said Willis. As highly social creatures that congregate in large numbers, bats have developed a very strong immune system that can tolerate the presence of many pathogens, including a number of coronaviruses, he said.

However, Willis and colleagues at the University of Saskatchewan have found evidence that the new coronavirus could harm North American bats already weakened by white nose syndrome, a fungal disease that killed millions of bats. smile on this continent.

“We looked at the levels of the natural coronavirus that our little brown bats carry. It doesn’t make us sick, it doesn’t seem to make the bat sick, but when we looked at the bats that had white noses syndrome, they expressed about 60 times more virus than healthy controlled bats, “said Willis. “It is a little disturbing.”

Transmission of viruses from animals to humans is a consequence of the loss of wildlife habitat, where human development grows in what were once natural areas, said Willis.

Wildlife markets that confine stressed animals in a small space offer a perfect opportunity for pathogens to move from one species to another, he said.

This risk is also increased by climate change, as animals move around in environments that were once inhospitable to them, he added.

Willis encourages rural Canadians to help researchers keep track of bat populations, especially now that the pandemic has sidelined biologists.

“Now that we are unable to go out and do fieldwork, it would be amazing if people could help us count their bats,” he said, noting that mammals were starting to emerge from their hibernacula, which include bats on private property. .

“It’s something that people can do. And it’s really fun to do a science project with your kids, [for] your home schooling. “

Willis warned rural residents not to violate travel public health notices or to walk around on property of others. Bat biologists have a citizen science website at batwatch.ca.