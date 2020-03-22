Scott Gunn: A Sunday Sermon in Coronavirus Times – We Are Never Alone

In the name of God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

I grew up in a rural area Iowa, so I spent time around farms and farmers. For this reason, I was quite familiar with the cultivation of corn, beans and wheat. I knew a little bit about cows and pigs. But my agrarian education did not include sheep and shepherds.

Whenever I read in the Scriptures on sheep and shepherds, my instant mental image looks like a postcard.

There are fluffy and sparkling white sheep standing on a perfect green grass against the background of a clear blue sky. Looking at this postcard image, you would think that being a shepherd is a good concert.

But being a shepherd in biblical times was far from a desirable and high-ranking occupation. They were probably looking after someone else’s sheep, so they were hooked if a sheep was lost or killed.

The shepherds worked outside, even in bad weather. They had to deal with predatory animals to keep their herd safe.

Sheep are also not known to be the most intelligent animals on the farm. They must be brought together for their own good. And sheep are not like the fluffy stuffed animals that we sometimes see. They are dirty and do not smell very good.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I don’t want to.” It’s so familiar, we might miss what he says. The opening of Psalm 23 is so beautiful, so lyrical. And yet, it’s a bit shocking.

To compare Almighty God to a shepherd is to say that our loving Creator goes all out with us. God faces danger with us. God braves the storm to be with us.

What about sheep? To compare ourselves to the sheep is to say that we need God. We must be gathered and guided. We need protection. We have to be watched. We are not that good.

In our fear and confusion, God is with us. We are never alone.

Psalm 23 is the psalm attributed to many churches this weekend, and I couldn’t be more grateful. This is exactly what we should hear at this point in our life together.

Many of us are stunned, trying to keep up with the daily news about the coronavirus and the changes needed in our lives.

We may be terribly afraid, both for our own well-being and for the health of those we love. And here we get the reminder we need. “The Lord is my shepherd; I don’t want to.”

Even when we “walk in the valley of the shadow of death”, we need not be afraid. I don’t read this as saying that nothing bad will ever happen to us. It is rather divine assurance that in our trials and tribulations, God is with us. We are never alone.

The first known images of Jesus Christ, created around 200 years after his death and resurrection, represent him as a shepherd. Jesus is often seen standing among sheep with a lamb on his shoulders.

Jesus is not shown in these ancient images wearing sparkly robes, nor is he seated on a throne. Instead, the savior of the world stands in humility among the sheep, literally picking up and transporting the most vulnerable from his flock.

That’s how it is with us. As we stay in our homes, perhaps gripped by fear, we need to know that Jesus Christ, who is the good shepherd, will pick us up and carry us in our most necessary moments.

We know that God does not sit idly by and watch us suffer. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son …” Jesus Christ lived among us, knowing every pain and sting of humanity, even death itself.

Our God is not distant and indifferent, but approaches to share our pain.

It’s not bad to be afraid. It is a healthy response to the threats we face. But we can, by the grace of God, face our fears so that our hearts and our lives are ruled by hope and love, not by fear.

On the third day after his death, Jesus Christ rose from the dead, showing the triumph of God’s love. As Easter reminds us, the love of God is stronger than hate, stronger than the imperial armies, and even stronger than death.

Because Jesus destroyed death, we can walk into the shadow of death valley – or face the spread of the coronavirus – knowing that ultimately, God’s love is stronger than our fears and stronger than anything we could face.

We must take care to stay at home to slow the spread of disease, because this is how we can love our neighbors. But in our homes, we must remember two lessons that the Good Shepherd shows us.

The love of God, in the end, is stronger than anything we face.

We are never alone.

Amen.