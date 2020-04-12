Scott Gunn: Easter 2020 – In an unknown and uncomfortable time, we see what this day has always been

On behalf of God: Father, son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

This Easter Sunday is unlike any other we can remember. This is not the celebration we have been waiting for. There are no full churches, no scented lilies, no brass instruments, no choirs singing beloved music.

Instead, we celebrate Easter at home in a new and unknown way.

MAX LUCADO: CORONAVIRUS CANNOT CANCEL EASTER – NOTHING CAN EVEN, EVEN WHEN CHURCHES ARE CLOSED

It’s shocking. Perhaps this Easter fills us with discomfort, loneliness, a desire for something familiar.

We know Easter history so well, it would be easy for us to forget that the very first Easter was also unknown and shocking. This first Easter had no full churches, no scented lilies, no brass instruments, no choirs singing beloved music.

Instead, the first Easter began with a quiet morning. In St. John’s story, there is only one person on the scene at the start of Easter. Mary of Magdala went to the tomb where Jesus was buried. She is there to take care of the corpse of Jesus, to do the sad but familiar duty.

The empty tomb on Easter morning shows us that the love of God cannot be overcome by sin, fear, hatred or power. God’s love is stronger than anything we could face in our own lives, stronger than death.

When she notices that the stone used to seal the tomb has been rolled, Marie-Madeleine is naturally disturbed. She runs and finds Simon Peter and the beloved disciple, who rush to the tomb. No one can understand what they are going through.

When reading the Gospel accounts of the resurrection, all the figures we meet are uncomfortable, yearn for something known, something to which they can cling.

We find people – Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of Jesus, other women, the beloved disciple, Simon Peter, the other disciples – doing their best to cope with uncomfortable and unfamiliar events.

It is only when Jesus pronounces the name of Mary Magdalene that she realizes that her Lord has risen from the dead.

Jesus had repeatedly told his disciples that he would die and be resurrected on the third day. But it seemed so impossible, so unknown, that none of his supporters could fully grasp this truth that changed everything.

On the third day, Jesus rose from the dead.

Saint Paul’s letter to the Romans tells us why Easter matters, why everything changes because Jesus is risen.

“We know that the risen Christ will never die again; death no longer has power over him. The death that he died, he died to sin, once and for all; but the life he lives, he lives for God. So you must also consider yourself dead to sin and alive to God in Jesus Christ. (Romans 6: 9-11)

Good Friday, we saw the worst of a bad world. We have seen what happens when sin, fear, and hatred can prevail. The empire tried to crush love by executing Jesus.

More Opinion

The empty tomb on Easter morning shows us that the love of God cannot be overcome by sin, fear, hatred or power. God’s love is stronger than anything we could face in our own lives, stronger than death.

In a way, not-so-comfortable and uncomfortable Easter this year gives us a great gift. Stripped of all attributes and traditions, we only have the story that changes the world: Jesus Christ, an empty tomb, disciples trying to fight their way and the ultimate power of God’s love.

The coronavirus scares us naturally. Many of us are alone, struggling and suffering. Easter does not take away this pain, but it offers us hope and the certainty that we are never alone.

The first Easter did not take place according to human expectations. In fact, almost all expectations are challenged. Even the way the Good News is told is surprising.

It was the faithful women who went to care for Jesus, who first encountered the Risen Lord. It was the women who brought the Easter Gospel to the men. The disciples, although few in number, would soon give their lives because they knew that death was not the end.

Perhaps in our time we too have to give up certain expectations. The gospel could be preached to us by surprising people at unexpected times. We could meet Jesus when we don’t expect to see him.

All around us, people peddle fear and greed. And in response, the sweet voice of Jesus speaks our name and tells us that in Him we have our redemption. We are set free from death and sin. We are free to offer the grace of God to a world that aspires to hope, mercy, justice and peace.

The coronavirus scares us naturally. Many of us are alone, struggling and suffering. Easter does not take away this pain, but it offers us hope and the certainty that we are never alone. Because in the end, love always wins.

Sometimes the messages we need don’t come as we expect them to arrive. Yet our loving God reaches out to us again and again. We are never alone and nothing we face will ever separate us from the love of God.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

Today our empty churches are unexpected signs of Easter joy. If we loved our traditions more than we loved Jesus, we would have filled our churches this morning.

Jesus told us that loving our neighbors is one of the most important commandments. Loving our neighbors means protecting them from disease if we can.

We have emptied our churches to show our love for God and for our neighbors. In a way, this strange Easter testifies to the power of God’s love more than any other Easter in recent memory.

An empty tomb was a sign of the triumph of God’s love. Empty churches are also signs of the triumph of God’s love.

This Easter, as we wrestle with unknown and uncomfortable moments, we can discover again what this day has always been.

All around us, even without lilies, without favorite songs and without new Easter clothes, we see signs of hope. All around us we can see love, even if it is not always there in the way we expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All around us is Easter.

Alleluia! Christ is risen! The Lord has truly risen! Alleluia!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT SCOTT GUNN