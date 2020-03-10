Scott Gunn: How to find serenity in difficult times

Sometimes it seems like the world is getting out of hand. The stock market is volatile. Violence seems to be spreading everywhere. In this era of globalization, new diseases are spreading rapidly. Even our families and homes may not be the safe havens we dream of.

What do we do? How to find serenity in difficult times?

An American pastor and theologian named Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971) had his own difficult times. He was first and foremost a pastor, and undoubtedly he wanted to assure his flock that love and Grace are stronger than the challenges we face.

In the 1930s, Niebuhr wrote a beautiful prayer that we now call the prayer of serenity. The best known version goes like this:

God grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And the wisdom to know the difference.

In no time, this striking prayer was adopted by the 12-step recovery movement, especially Alcoholics Anonymous. And it has been loved by millions of people ever since.

Serenity prayer also provides what we need in our time.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change …”

In reality, there are challenges and difficulties in our lives that we cannot control. The stock market is not something I can change. It does us no good to worry about things that we can never change. In fact, the only thing I can control is my own reaction to what’s going on.

“… Courage to change the things I can …”

On the other hand, there are things I can change. If I have a broken relationship with a friend or family member, I can work for reconciliation. And I can always work on how I respond to all the difficulties and uncertainties that I face.

“… and the wisdom to make a difference.”

The key is to stay calm through our challenges and decide where we can make a difference and where we can’t. If I try for myself, I usually get it wrong. But by the grace and wisdom of God, I could know what I just have to accept and what I have to work to change.

In fact, that is the whole point of serenity prayer – being at peace with the things that I cannot change and being aware of those things that I can change. We need God to help us rise above our own fears and anxieties.

I think in our world we often get it all back. We become worried about things that we can never shape or affect. And we don’t realize all of those times where we can make a difference. What if we succeed more often?

Imagine if our lives were shaped by the wisdom of God rather than a culture of fear. Imagine if we had the courage to fix these broken things that we can fix, rather than giving up. Imagine if we listened to the wisdom of God instead of responding to the challenges of our lowest instincts.

Yes, there are real challenges in our world and in our lives. This has been true since the beginning of human existence. This year is not the most difficult year in the history of the world. Taking a broader perspective could help us meet our very real challenges while committing to make a difference where we can.

The wisdom of God is exactly what we need.

Of course, there are times when we are afraid. But we don’t need to be governed by our fears. Instead, let us be people who seek the peace of God beyond all understanding.

Pray with me, will you?

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And the wisdom to know the difference.

