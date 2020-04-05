Sean Hannity: Governor Cuomo stops denying New Yorkers’ hydroxychloroquine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Enough is enough. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo must IMMEDIATELY lift his pharmacy ban, which forces New Yorkers stricken by coronavirus in an already overburdened hospital system to obtain potentially vital drug hydroxychlorine.

Due to a decree from the Democratic Governor, any new prescription for hydroxychloroquine must go through the already outdated hospital system. It does not mean anything.

Sources tell me that Cuomo has access to MILLION doses of hydroxychloroquine right now. The federal government has tens of millions of doses and has made millions of doses available to the Governor of New York.

I live on Long Island and many doctors tell me they want to prescribe this drug to their patients who test positive for COVID-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus – but do NOT need the patient to come to hospital. However, the Cuomo decree prohibits pharmacies from filling prescriptions.

The governor is creating a much more serious crisis in his state’s hospital system by refusing New Yorkers THE CHOICE (in consultation with their doctors) to take this potentially vital medication.

Many doctors believe that hydroxychloroquine is the best treatment option available for their patients. Why does Cuomo refuse these sick New Yorkers this drug?

Just a few days ago, Dr. Mehmet Oz was the guest on my show. I asked Dr. Oz about a randomized trial by the Chinese that supports the potential benefits of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19.

Dr. Oz told me, “This week when the controlled study was released, I thought there would be some kind of hug, because in only 62 patients they had statistically significant improvement with less fever , less cough and improvement, a significant improvement in pneumonia, again statistically significant.

Dr. Oz added: “We should at least open our minds to this idea, especially when so many doctors choose it as their number one option outside of this country.”

It is bad enough that Cuomo completely ignored the specific and clear recommendations of his own health care task force to purchase 15,783 ventilators that the task force said would be needed for a pandemic such as COVID-19. But now Cuomo is compounding the problem exponentially by forcing all patients who test positive for the coronavirus in the hospital system to get this pharmaceutical treatment.

It is a breach of duty. The governor again fails the people of New York.

Release the drug, Governor Cuomo, and let New Yorkers and their doctors decide! For some patients with coronavirus, this could be a matter of life and death.

