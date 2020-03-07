Sean Hannity Says “Media Crowd” Dems Weapons Coronavirus Against President Trump: “Predictable and Shameful”

Sean Hannity called on Democrats and the media to use the coronavirus epidemic as a “weapon” to attack President Trump, saying that such rhetoric is unfair to the President.

“The crowd in the media, Democrats. What are they doing? ‘I want to use a deadly virus as a political weapon against the President,’ apparently rooting it for ‘Trump’s Katrina,'” “said Hannity on the show. of TV. “They want you to believe that the spread of the crown is the President’s fault and that he is not doing enough to protect you.”

TRUMP SIGNS $ 8.3 BILLION CORONAVIRUS SPENDING ACT: “THIS IS AN UNEXPECTED PROBLEM”

Hannity gave a quick timeline of the Trump administration’s epidemic and response, as well as the Democrats’ reactions. He then spoke of the gravity of what the Americans are facing.

“The coronavirus is serious. You must be informed of the real risks and real dangers as for influenza, as for any virus, as for any pandemic,” warned Hannity. “This is not the first major pandemic – a possible pandemic – to hit the United States. Well, luckily, we have been far less affected than other countries, but we want a cure for everyone.”

The host warned that the world was “not coming to an end” and that the president was not to blame for the coronavirus that struck the United States.

“The world is not coming to an end. It is not the president’s fault. When the president put the travel ban into effect, fake CNN news says,” We are going to stigmatize other countries. “Joe Biden said the president was a xenophobic, “said Hannity. “Well, we have more news. They predicted our economy will fall. It doesn’t happen either.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The media crowds, the weaponry and the politicization of this very serious problem are beyond predictable and shameful,” said Hannity earlier in his monologue.