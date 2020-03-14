Sean Hannity scams media about coronavirus: agenda-focused coverage ‘harms our country’

President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic deserves praise – while media coverage of the epidemic deserves contempt, Sean Hannity said Friday evening.

“We are witnessing a massive paradigm shift in the future of disease prevention and control. A bold new precedent is being set,” said Hannity on his TV show. “The world will once again benefit from American leadership. [It] will give us reason to be proud of our country. “

TRUMP DECLARES A NATIONAL EMERGENCY ON CORONAVIRUS AND ENROLLS THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Hannity congratulated the president for his actions.

“You are witnessing history in the making and with the help of the most amazing companies in this country, private sector companies,” said Hannity. “The administration has now created what will be the most robust plan, ever tried before, to fight coronavirus in the 50 states.”

The host criticized the country’s reaction to the coronavirus epidemic worldwide, then turned to the media for its coverage of the coronavirus in relation to how they treated former President Obama during H1N1 flu.

“What they have done and what they are doing is hurting our country. It defines them,” said Hannity. “Have you ever doubted that they have a program? Well, that proves our case. Never before has this unholy and corrupt alliance existed between the crowd and the media. And the only party they like with their program. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Hannity tore the media apart for trying to blame Trump for the pandemic and criticized the “alliance” between the Democrats and the media.

“This alliance is hurting this country. They are not serving in any way,” We the people “, shape, shape or form,” said Hannity. “They are advancing a political agenda.”