Seattle Facebook employee diagnosed with coronavirus, infecting 39 people in area

A Facebook Employees who worked for the company Seattle Diagnosed as office CoronavirusOn Wednesday, the state’s death toll reached 10.

Facebook etc. high tech The giants have taken steps to protect workers. Facebook warned employees about the last contractor at the Stadium East office on February 21. Office will be closed until March 9. .

“We notify our employees and follow the advice of the public health authorities to make sure everyone’s health and safety is a priority,” said a Facebook spokeswoman in a statement.

Microsoft is also taking steps to protect about 50,000 employees in the Seattle area from the new coronavirus. The coronavirus has infected at least 39 people in areas thought to be the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

High-tech companies have advised all employees in the Seattle and Gulf of California areas to work from home until March 25, under the guidance of local health authorities.

They also recommend postponing travel to the Bay Area campus “ unless it’s essential to Microsoft’s continuity, ” and to employees, cancel all insignificant business trips where COVID-19 is active Instructed to do so.

“Taking these measures will keep you safe and secure the workplace of those who need to be on site. Let your manager know that you will be working from home. statement on Wednesday.

An Amazon employee, working at the Seattle company’s “Brazil” office, tested positive for a coronavirus, according to an internal email Tuesday. The employee left work on February 24 due to illness, but the company was later notified of being COVID-19.

“We support affected employees during quarantine,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Fox News.

The company said it would restrict non-essential travel in the United States and cancel warehouse tours. Bloomberg. Interviews are conducted online versus face-to-face.

They ask employees who are experiencing symptoms to stay home, and the company performs thorough cleaning and disinfection in the office.

Two employees at Amazon, Italy, were previously confirmed to have the virus.

Most of the people who died in Washington were residents of a life care center, a nursing home on the outskirts of eastern Seattle. According to researchers, the virus may have been circulating without detection for weeks.

Federal officials are investigating homes to figure out what has happened and to determine if it follows guidelines to prevent infection.

