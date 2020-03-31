Seattle Police Chief Tells Locals To Call 911 If Racist Names Are Called Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

SeattleThe police chief said in a video on Monday evening that she wanted residents to call 911 if they were called racist names during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Washington State is not a place of hatred. In a demonstration of solidarity between the police and the community, I am accompanied today by Lori Matsukawa”, chief of the Police Carmen Best said, referring to the retired KING 5 news anchor who joined her in the video.

“Hate crimes have no place in our community,” said Matsukawa. “We are better than that, Washington. We are all trying to tackle the COVID-19 public health crisis together. If you are a victim of hate crime or hate-based harassment, please call 911. “

“Exactly,” said Best as the video came back to him. “We will document and investigate all reported hate crimes. Even racist insults should be reported to the police. We take this information very seriously. If you are not sure whether a hate crime has occurred , call 911. We’re here to help and respond to your investigation. “

“When we work together,” said Matsukawa. “We are safer together,” said Best when he finished his sentence.

As the coronavirus pandemic has infected more and more Americans, there has been an increase in incidents of bias against Asian Americans who say they are blamed for the coronavirus, which originated in China.

The message to Seattle citizens that they should call 911 because of racist abuse comes as Washington had the seventh most confirmed coronavirus case of all states on Tuesday morning with 5187. It is second behind New York with 219 death.

Hate speech is largely protected by the First Amendment, which means that the Seattle Police Service is unlikely to be able to make a racist information incident. The department would be able to prosecute hate crimes which, under Washington State Law includes “physical injury” to a person, “physical damage” to a person’s property or threats that would place a reasonable person “in a reasonable apprehension of harm to a person or property”.

Washington State hate crime law states that “[w]Orders alone do not constitute a hate crime offense unless the context or circumstances surrounding the words indicate that the words constitute a threat. Threatening words do not constitute a hate crime if it appears to the victim that the person does not have the capacity to carry out the threat. “